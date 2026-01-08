Iran experiencing nationwide internet blackout, monitor says

Iran is experiencing a nationwide internet blackout, online monitoring group NetBlocks has said, amid escalating protests over a worsening economic crisis.

In a post on social media, NetBlocks noted that the apparent blackout follows “a series of escalating digital censorship measures targeting protests across the country and hinders the public’s right to communicate at a critical moment”.

Protesters have taken to the streets in cities across Iran since late December amid anger over a soaring cost of living and the devaluation of the local currency.

