US attempting to seize Venezuela-linked Russian oil tanker: Reports

The United States military is attempting to seize a Russian-flagged oil tanker with links to Venezuela after a weeks-long pursuit, US and Russian media outlets report.

Two unnamed US officials told the Reuters news agency on Wednesday the operation is being carried out by the Coast Guard and US military.

‌Russian state broadcaster RT reported it appears US forces are trying to board Venezuela-linked oil tanker Marinera from a helicopter, and published ⁠an image of a helicopter ​hovering near the ship.

RT cited an unnamed source as saying a US ​coast guard vessel has been ‌following the tanker and an attempt to seize it during a storm had already been ‌carried out.

The operation came after the Marinera, originally known as the Bella-1, slipped through a US maritime “blockade” of sanctioned tankers and rebuffed US Coast Guard efforts to board it.

US officials say the tanker is part of a so-called shadow fleet that has carried oil for countries such as Venezuela, Russia and Iran in violation of US sanctions.

US forces have been pursuing the Marinera in the Atlantic Ocean since last month in the lead-up to the country’s military operation to abduct Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, which was carried out on Saturday.

Tracking data from MarineTraffic showed the tanker nearing Iceland’s exclusive economic zone on Wednesday.

Reuters reported that a Russian submarine and warship were in the vicinity as the operation was taking place.

Reporting from Moscow, journalist Dmitry Medvedenko explained that there have been at least two attempts in the past weeks of “this cat-and-mouse game to seize this tanker”.

The Russian government has not confirmed whether it sent any vessels or submarines to accompany the Marinera, Medvedenko said.

Advertisement

“The Russian Foreign Ministry only said that it’s monitoring the situation and it’s been calling this pursuit disproportionate,” he added.

The ministry has been ‌cited by state media as ⁠saying the ship, which is now flying the Russian flag, is in international waters and ‌acting according to international maritime law.

It called on Western countries to ‍respect the vessel’s right to freedom of navigation.

More to come…