Gaza babies ‘suffering from severe cold’ as Israel keeps blocking aid

Doctors Without Borders says Israel continues to block deliveries of tents and temporary housing to war-ravaged enclave.

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are experiencing respiratory infections, skin diseases, and other health problems, a humanitarian group warned, as Israel maintains strict curbs on crucial shelter supplies despite freezing winter temperatures.

Doctors Without Borders, known by its French acronym MSF, said on Wednesday that babies are “suffering from severe cold” as displaced Palestinian families live in makeshift shelters across the bombarded enclave.

“People are facing torrential rain and heavy winds while living in makeshift shelters,” the group said in a social media post.

“All the while Israel continues to block or delay the entry of vital supplies like tents, tarpaulins, and temporary housing.”

Israel has blocked humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza during its genocidal war against Palestinians, spurring widespread starvation.

Legal experts have noted this violates Israel’s obligation, as the occupying power in the Gaza Strip, to provide for the needs of Palestinians in the territory under its control.

It also contravenes a United States-brokered ceasefire agreement, which came into effect in October, that stipulated Israel must allow 600 aid trucks into the enclave daily.

Yet despite international condemnation and calls from the United Nations to allow more supplies in, Israel has maintained its curbs while also seeking to block international aid groups from operating in the territory.

Israel revoked the operating licences of 37 aid groups, including MSF and the Norwegian Refugee Council, for failing to comply with new regulations requiring the organisations to provide detailed information on staff members, funding and operations.

MSF said on Wednesday the move “is a cynical attempt to prevent organisations from providing services in Palestine and is in breach of Israel’s obligations under international humanitarian law”.

Israel’s continued refusal to allow adequate aid supplies into Gaza comes as fierce winds, heavy rainfall and freezing temperatures have battered the area in recent weeks.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinian families have been forced to shelter in ill-equipped tent encampments or other makeshift shelters because their homes were destroyed in Israel’s war.

The Israeli military’s assault on Gaza has also continued despite the ceasefire, with at least 424 Palestinians killed since October 11, according to the latest figures from the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Another 1,199 Palestinians have been wounded in Israeli attacks since that date, the Gaza ministry said on Wednesday.