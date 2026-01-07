Greenland allies vow action if Trump moves to seize world’s largest island

A German government source told the Reuters news agency that Berlin was ‘closely working together’ with other allies.

European leaders, including in France and Germany, have announced they are working on a plan in the event the United States follows through on its threat to take over Greenland as tensions soar.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told France Inter radio on Wednesday that while nations want to act if the US moves to seize Greenland from an ally, Denmark, they want to do so “together with our European partners”.

“I myself was on the phone with the [US] Secretary of State [Marco Rubio] yesterday… He discarded the idea that what just happened in Venezuela could happen in Greenland,” Barrot said.

On Saturday, the United States – using fighter jets, attack helicopters, and special forces – abducted Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, bringing him to New York City to be tried for alleged drug trafficking.

US President Donald Trump’s decision to greenlight the abduction of Maduro led to widespread condemnation and fear that Greenland, which the president has previously said should be part of Washington’s security apparatus, could be forcibly taken.

But since then, European allies have rallied behind Greenland’s sovereignty, saying the country belongs to its people.

‘Sensible dialogue – now’

Johannes Koskinen, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Finland’s parliament, called for the issue to be raised within NATO.

“[Allies should] address whether something needs to be done and whether the United States should be brought into line in the sense that it cannot disregard jointly agreed plans in order to pursue its own power ambitions,” he said.

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and his Greenlandic counterpart, Vivian Motzfeldt, requested an urgent meeting with Rubio to discuss the situation.

“We would like to add some nuance to the conversation,” Rasmussen wrote in a social media post. “The shouting match must be replaced by a more sensible dialogue. Now.”

Denmark has warned that any move to take Greenland by force would mean “everything would stop”, including NATO and 80 years of close security links.

Greenland’s government will join a meeting between Rubio and Danish officials next week following renewed US claims on the Arctic island, its foreign minister said on Wednesday.

‌The European Union will support Greenland and ‍Denmark when ‍needed and will not accept violations of international law no matter where they occur, European Council President Antonio Costa said.

“On Greenland, allow me to be ​clear: Greenland belongs to its people. Nothing ‍can be decided about Denmark and about Greenland without Denmark or without Greenland,” Costa said in a speech.

“The European Union cannot accept ‌violations of international law – whether in Cyprus, Latin America, Greenland, Ukraine, or Gaza. Europe will remain ‍a firm and unwavering champion of international law and multilateralism.”

Control of Greenland

Greenland – the world’s largest island, with a population of 57,000 people – is located between Europe and North America. Since 2019, during Trump’s first term, the president has raised the idea of controlling Greenland, saying it would benefit US security.

So far, Trump has not ruled out using force to take the island.

Rubio told reporters on Wednesday that Trump’s intention is to buy Greenland. “That’s always been the president’s intent from the very beginning.”

House US House Speaker Mike Johnson said he hasn’t heard talk of sending the military into Greenland and the US is “looking at diplomatic channels”.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump and his national security team have “actively discussed” the option of buying Greenland.

“He views it in the best interest of the United States to deter Russian and Chinese aggression in the Arctic region. And so that’s why his team is currently talking about what a potential purchase would look like,” Leavitt told reporters.

Neither Leavitt nor Rubio ruled out the use of force. But Leavitt said, “The president’s first option, always, has been diplomacy.”