Ukraine talks in Paris yield ‘significant progress’ on security pledges
French President Emmanuel Macron says a security statement endorsed by Ukraine’s allies, including the United States, is a “significant step” toward ending Russia’s invasion of its neighbour as part of a peace settlement.
Following a meeting of more than two dozen countries in Paris on Tuesday, Macron said officials agreed on ceasefire monitoring mechanisms under US leadership.
The countries dubbed the “coalition of the willing” have explored for months how to deter any future Russian aggression should it agree to stop fighting Ukraine.
US envoy Steve Witkoff said there was significant progress made on several critical issues facing Ukraine including security guarantees and a “prosperity plan”. Security protocols for Ukraine are “largely finished”, he added.
“We agree with the coalition that durable security guarantees and robust prosperity commitments are essential to a lasting peace in the Ukraine, and we will continue to work together on this effort,” Witkoff said in a post on X after talks in Paris.
Ukraine’s reconstruction is inextricably linked to security guarantees, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.
“Economic strength will be indispensable to guarantee that Ukraine will continue to credibly block Russia in the future,” Merz said.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said peace in Ukraine is closer than ever though the “hardest yards” still lay ahead.
The UK and France will establish military hubs in Ukraine in the event of a peace deal with Russia, said Starmer.