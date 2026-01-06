Ukraine talks in Paris yield ‘significant progress’ on security pledges

The UK and France will establish military hubs in Ukraine in the event of a peace deal with Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron says a security statement endorsed by Ukraine’s allies, including the United States, is a “significant step” toward ending Russia’s invasion of its neighbour as part of a peace settlement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a declaration of intent on Tuesday for the deployment of multinational forces to support Kyiv’s defence, reconstruction, and strategic stability if a ceasefire with Russia is agreed on.

The size of the supporting forces was not made public, and many of the plan’s details remain unclear.

Following a meeting of more than two dozen countries in Paris on Tuesday, Macron said officials agreed on ceasefire monitoring mechanisms under US leadership. The countries dubbed the “coalition of the willing” have explored for months how to deter any future Russian aggression should it agree to stop fighting Ukraine.

Starmer said allies will participate in US-led monitoring and verification of any ceasefire, support the long-term provision of armaments for Ukraine’s defence, and work toward binding commitments to support Ukraine in the case of any future attack by Russia.

There was no immediate comment from officials in Russia on Tuesday.

‘Compromises’

US ‍envoy ‍Steve Witkoff said there was significant progress made on ​several critical issues facing ‍Ukraine including security guarantees and a “prosperity plan”. Security ‍protocols for Ukraine are “largely ⁠finished”, he added.

“We agree ‍with ⁠the coalition that durable security guarantees and robust prosperity commitments are essential to ​a lasting peace ‌in the Ukraine, and we will continue to ‌work together on this effort,” ‌Witkoff said ⁠in a post on X after talks in ‌Paris.

Ukraine’s ‍reconstruction ‍is inextricably linked to security guarantees, German ⁠Chancellor Friedrich Merz ​said.

“Economic strength will ‍be indispensable ⁠to guarantee that Ukraine will continue to credibly block ​Russia ‌in the future,” Merz said.

However, he noted Ukraine and its European allies will have to accept “compromises” to achieve a peace deal.

“We will certainly have to make compromises” to end the nearly four-year-old war. “We will not achieve textbook diplomatic solutions,” said Merz.

Starmer said peace in Ukraine ⁠is closer than ever though ​the “hardest yards” still ‍lay ahead. The UK and France will establish military hubs in Ukraine in the event of a peace deal with Russia, he added.

Moscow has revealed few details of its stance in the US-led peace negotiations. Officials have reaffirmed Russia’s demands and insisted there can be no ceasefire until a comprehensive settlement is agreed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ruled out any deployment of troops from NATO countries on Ukrainian soil.