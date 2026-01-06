Swiss bar hit by deadly New Year’s fire had no safety checks in five years

Swiss authorities say fire safety inspections had not been carried out at the bar in Crans-Montana since 2019.

No safety inspections had been carried out for more than five years at a Swiss bar where 40 people were killed during New Year’s celebrations, local authorities have revealed.

Crans-Montana Mayor Nicolas Feraud said at a news conference on Tuesday that no fire checks had taken place at the Le Constellation ski bar since 2019.

“Periodic inspections were not conducted between 2020 and 2025. We bitterly regret this,” Feraud told reporters in the Alpine ski resort.

The fire tore through the popular ski bar early on New Year’s Day. Most of the victims were teenagers. The youngest who was killed was a 14-year-old Swiss girl, followed by two 15-year-old Swiss girls. The oldest was a French national, aged 39.

Police said on Monday that 83 people are still being treated in hospital. In total, 116 people were injured in the blaze.

Authorities believe the fire started when revellers raised champagne bottles with lit sparklers attached, setting light to sound-insulating foam on the ceiling of the bar’s basement.

Feraud said the foam was considered acceptable at the time of the last fire safety check at the bar in 2019.

The mayor announced that all sparkler candles have now been banned inside bars and clubs in Crans-Montana. A statement from the local council said an external agency has been commissioned to further inspect all public establishments.

Authorities are investigating the two people who ran the bar on suspicion of crimes, including homicide by negligence. On Sunday, police said circumstances did not currently merit them being put under arrest and they did not see any flight risk.