Israel, Syria agree to dedicated communication line in US-brokered talks

Israel and Syria have agreed to set up a joint mechanism to be used for sharing intelligence and coordinating military de-escalation under United States supervision, according to a statement released by the three countries.

The “dedicated communication cell”, as Tuesday’s statement describes the mechanism, will also facilitate “diplomatic engagement and commercial opportunities”.

Israel and Syria have been in intermittent talks over the last year in an attempt to find a security agreement that would stop Israel’s repeated attacks on its north-eastern neighbour.

The latest statement comes after a meeting held between Israeli and Syrian officials in Paris on Tuesday, as the US attempts to get the negotiations back on track.

“The mechanism will serve as a platform to address any disputes promptly and work to prevent misunderstandings,” the statement said.

More to come…