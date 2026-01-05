Trump threatens Colombia’s Petro, says Cuba ‘looks like it’s ready to fall’

US president says a military operation in Colombia ‘sounds good’ to him and warns Mexico ‘to get their act together’.

United States President Donald Trump has threatened his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, in the wake of Washington’s abduction of Venezuela’s leader, and said he believed the government in Cuba, too, was likely to fall soon.

Trump made the comments late on Sunday while speaking to reporters on board Air Force One.

“Venezuela is very sick. Colombia is very sick too, run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States. And he’s not going to be doing it very long. Let me tell you,” the US president said.

When asked if he meant an operation by the US on Colombia, Trump said, “Sounds good to me.”

The US president added that a US military intervention in Cuba is unlikely because the country appears to be ready to fall on its own.

“Cuba is ready to fall. Cuba looks like it’s ready to fall. I don’t know how they, if they, can hold that, but Cuba now has no income. They got all of their income from Venezuela, from the Venezuelan oil,” Trump said.

“They’re not getting any of it. Cuba literally is ready to fall. And you have a lot of great Cuban Americans that are going to be very happy about this.”

Trump’s comments come a day after US forces abducted and detained Maduro and his wife in a surprise attack on Caracas. The Venezuelan leader and his wife, Cilia Flores, are due to appear in court on drug-related charges in New York on Monday.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump also insisted that the US was “in charge” of Venezuela, even though the country’s Supreme Court has appointed Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as interim leader.

Advertisement

He also reiterated a threat to send the US military back to Venezuela if it “doesn’t behave”.

Trump went on to warn Mexico, saying the country “has to get their act together because they’re [drugs] pouring through Mexico and we’re going to have to do something”.

He described Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum as a “terrific person” and said he has offered to send US troops to Mexico every time he spoke to her. The Mexican government is capable of addressing the issue, “but unfortunately the cartels are very strong in Mexico,” he said.

“The cartels are running Mexico whether you like it or not,” he added.

Al Jazeera’s John Holman, reporting from Cucuta on the Colombia-Venezuela border, said there was a “bigger pattern” of Trump targeting left-leaning countries in Latin America and trying to assert US dominance in the region.

“There is a bigger pattern here in which he’s talking about Latin America and he’s saying that this is our area and we need to be dominate there and after what’s happened with Nicolas maduro those threats and comments are going to be taken a bit more seriously,” Holman said.

Experts told Al Jazeera it was too soon to tell whether Trump would make good on his threats to Cuba and Colombia, or whether he was aiming to coerce them into cooperating with Washington

“It’s very hard to predict. If you look at the way Trump operates, what he always hopes is other countries will do what he wants them to do without him having to use very much force. These short, spectacular displays of force like the bombing in Iran, this operation in Venezuela scare other countries into doing what Trump wants them to do,” said David Smith, an associate professor of the University of Sydney’s US Studies Centre.

“Maduro seems to have tried to call his bluff in this case, and it turned out it wasn’t a bluff,” Smith told Al Jazeera. “They don’t know whether he’s bluffing now when he makes threats towards other countries, or renewed threats towards Venezuela.”

Trump has made no secret of his ambitions to expand the US presence in the Western Hemisphere and revive the 19th century Monroe Doctrine, which states that Latin America falls under the US sphere of influence.

Trump has called his 21st century version the “Don-roe Doctrine.”

The US president’s comments on Sunday were not his first threats against Colombia and Cuba.

Following the US actions over the weekend, Trump said that Petro has to “watch his a**” and that the political situation in Cuba was “something we’ll end up talking about, because Cuba is a failing nation”.