Syrian delegation meets Israelis in Paris amid sovereignty breaches

A Syrian delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and General Intelligence Directorate Chief Hussein al-Salameh, is taking part in a new round of negotiations with their Israeli counterparts in the French capital Paris, under the coordination and mediation of the United States, according to state news agency SANA

A government source told SANA on Monday that the resumption of these negotiations affirms Syria’s unwavering commitment to restoring its non-negotiable national rights.

Israel has since the fall of longtime leader Bashar al-Aassad extended its occupation of Syria territory beyond the Golan Heights and staged numerous incursions and bombardments in southern Syria.

The source added: “The talks are primarily focused on reactivating the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, ensuring the withdrawal of Israeli forces to their positions prior to December 8, 2014, within the framework of an equitable security agreement that prioritizes full Syrian sovereignty and guarantees the prevention of any form of interference in internal affairs.”

