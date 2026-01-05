Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,411
These are the key developments from day 1,411 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 5 Jan 2026
Fighting
- Russian forces launched an air attack on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, on Monday, killing one civilian in the first reported death in the city this year, according to the Ukrainian military.
- Russia’s military also carried out drone attacks on northeastern Ukraine on Sunday, killing at least two people in the Sumy region and wounding three in the Kharkiv region, according to local officials.
- Ukrainian authorities said the death toll from a Russian missile attack on the city of Kharkiv on Friday had risen to five after body parts were discovered in the debris.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russia has launched more than 2,000 air attacks on his country during the first week of the New Year.
- Russia’s Ministry of Defence also said that Ukraine has targeted the country’s capital, Moscow, with drones every day of 2026 so far, in what appeared to mark an escalation from the earlier, more sporadic attacks on the Russian capital.
- By midnight on Sunday alone, Russian air defence systems had destroyed 57 drones over the Moscow region out of 437 downed over Russia, the Defence Ministry said on its Telegram messaging app.
- Three out of four of Moscow’s airports shut to air traffic on Sunday after Ukraine launched dozens of drones at the Russian capital, authorities said.
- Russian officials said that Ukrainian drone attacks on the border regions of Belgorod and Kursk killed two people on Sunday, and wounded a woman and a four-year-old child.
- Another Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire in an industrial zone home to the Energiya battery plant in the town of Yelets in Russia’s Lipetsk region, regional Governor Igor Artamonov said on Monday.
- Russia’s Defence Ministry said it gained control over the Podoly settlement in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, while the Ukrainian military said that Russian forces launched 14 assaults against its positions near eight settlements in the Kupiansk direction.
Regional security
- Latvian police said on Sunday that an undersea telecoms cable, which runs from Sventoji in Lithuania to Liepaja in Latvia, was damaged in the Baltic Sea on Friday and that Latvian investigators had boarded a ship in connection with the incident.
- The incident was made public five days after Finnish police seized a cargo vessel en route from Russia to Israel on suspicion of sabotaging an undersea telecoms cable running from Helsinki across the Gulf of Finland to Estonia.
- The Finnish police said on Sunday that the anchor of the vessel dragged along the seabed “at least several tens of kilometres” before it hit the line.
Politics and diplomacy
- United States President Donald Trump said US officials have determined that Ukraine did not target a residence belonging to Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.
- “I don’t believe that strike happened,” Trump told reporters on Sunday. “There is something that happened fairly nearby, but had nothing to do with this.”
- Trump’s comments came after European officials argued that the Russian claim was nothing more than an effort by Moscow to undermine peace talks to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.
- United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer said 2026 could be the year of “significant progress” towards peace in Ukraine, telling the BBC One broadcaster that the issue of whether the US will stand ready to give security guarantees to Ukraine was “much further advanced” than it was “ever before”.
Sanctions
- Zelenskyy signed a decree imposing sanctions on 95 individuals and 70 legal entities, mostly citizens and residents of Russia, claiming that they are involved in supplying Russia’s military industry.