Israel bombs Lebanon saying it targeted Hezbollah and Hamas

Israel’s military launched attacks on what it described as Hezbollah and Hamas “targets” in Lebanon after issuing ⁠evacuation orders for four villages in the ​country’s east and south.

An ‍Israeli army spokesperson said earlier it was planning air strikes on Hezbollah and ‍Hamas “military infrastructure” ⁠in the villages of Hammara and Ain el-Tineh in eastern Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley and Kfar Hatta and Aanan in the south.

An AFP news agency photographer in Kfar Hatta saw dozens of families flee the village after an Israeli warning was issued with drone activity in the area. Ambulances and fire trucks are on standby.

The latest attacks follow Sunday’s deadly Israeli strike on a vehicle in the Ayn al-Mizrab area north of the town of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon that left two people dead.

The Israeli military said the attack, which occurred around 10 kilometres (six miles) from the border, targeted a Hezbollah member.

Israel has continued its attacks despite a US-brokered ceasefire in 2024, which ended more than a year ‌of heavy fighting between its forces and Hezbollah.

The Israeli military has repeatedly violated the truce with bombardment and continues to occupy five areas in the country.

Pressure on Lebanon

Lebanon ‌has faced growing pressure ⁠from the United States and Israel to disarm Hezbollah, and its leaders fear Israel could escalate strikes.

Lebanon’s army was expected to complete the disarmament south of the Litani River – 30km (12 miles) from the border with Israel – by the end of 2025.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Sunday called the disarmament efforts “far from sufficient”.

Beirut-based security affairs analyst Ali Rizk told Al Jazeera that the latest attacks came as no surprise following last week’s meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“There had been reports that Israel got a green light to escalate against Hezbollah,” he said.

He noted that Israel’s reference to Hamas as a target had put more pressure on Lebanon, “not only to take action against Hezbollah, but also to take action against any other anti-Israel groups who might have a presence on Lebanese territory.”

The Lebanese government is expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss the army’s progress in disarming Hezbollah, which remains powerful despite the losses it has sustained at the hands of Israel, which include the killing of longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah last year.

A ceasefire monitoring committee, including peacekeepers from Lebanon, Israel, France, the United States and the United Nations, is also set to meet in the upcoming week.

Israel’s continued bombardment has drawn sharp criticism from the United Nations, which reported in November that at least 127 civilians, including children, have been killed in Lebanon since the ceasefire took effect in late 2024.

UN officials have warned the attacks amount to “war crimes”.