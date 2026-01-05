Central African Republic’s Touadera wins third presidential term

Provisional results show Faustin-Archange Touadera received 76.15 percent of the vote in December 28 election.

Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera has won a third term in office, securing an outright majority in the presidential election held on December 28, according to provisional results.

The results announced on Monday showed Touadera received 76.15 percent of the vote, while former Prime Minister Anicet-Georges Dologuele received 14.66 percent and former Prime Minister Henri-Marie Dondra received 3.19 percent.

Voter turnout ‍was 52.42 percent.

Touadera, a 68-year-old mathematician who took power a decade ago, was seeking a third term ⁠after a constitutional referendum in 2023 scrapped the presidential term limit.

He campaigned on his security record in the ​chronically unstable nation after enlisting help from Russian mercenaries and Rwandan soldiers. He also signed peace ‍deals with several rebel groups this year.

The ⁠main opposition coalition, known by its French acronym BRDC, boycotted the election, saying it would not be fair.

Even before the results were announced, Dologuele and Dondra had cast doubt on their credibility, calling separate news conferences to denounce what they described as election fraud.

Dologuele, the runner-up in the 2020 election, told a news conference on Friday that there had been “a methodical attempt to manipulate” the outcome.

“The Central African people spoke on December 28,” Dologuele said. “They expressed a clear desire for change.”

Touadera’s government has denied ​that any fraud took place.

The Constitutional Court has until January 20 to adjudicate any ‌challenges and declare definitive results.