Longtime Al Jazeera anchor and journalist Jamil Azar passes away

Jamil Azar, 89, was the author of Al Jazeera’s motto, ‘The opinion and the other opinion’.

Longtime Al Jazeera Arabic anchor and journalist Jamil Azar, a pioneer of the network since its establishment three decades ago, has passed away.

Director-General Sheikh Nasser bin Faisal Al Thani lauded Azar, 89, in a statement on Sunday as a “distinguished linguist” and the author of the network’s motto, “The opinion and the other opinion”.

“Jamil Azar leaves behind a remarkable and lasting media legacy, a reputation defined by integrity and excellence, and a deep influence on generations of journalists who learned from him at Al Jazeera and other institutions where he served and helped shape professional standards,” Sheikh Nasser said.

“He was, in every sense, a living school of journalism and a trusted reference in editorial practice, the Arabic language, television presentation, and newsroom leadership. Always generous with his guidance and advice, he was known for his humility and openness, and remained steadfastly loyal to Al Jazeera, deeply committed to its values, standing and reputation.”

With Azar’s passing, Sheikh Nasser emphasised, Arab media “loses one of its most respected figures and Al Jazeera bids farewell to one of its brightest and most influential stars”.

Born in the town of al-Husn in Irbid, Jordan, in 1937, Azar began his career in journalism at the BBC’s Arabic Service, where he worked between 1965 and 1996 as a news translator and presenter.

During his time at the BBC, Azar held different positions, including producing programmes such as Politics Between the Questioner and the Respondent and Arab Affairs in the British Press.

In 1996, Azar joined Al Jazeera at its launch on July 30, playing a key role in the network’s early years as a news anchor and presenter, hosting the programme The Week in the News.

The Jordanian journalist stepped down from the network in 2011.