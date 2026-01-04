Gunmen kill over 30 in village raid, abduct others in northern Nigeria

Witnesses say the attackers drove motorcycles and opened fire indiscriminately on the Kasuwan ⁠Daji market in Demo village.

Gunmen have raided a village in northern Nigeria’s Niger state, killing at least 30 villagers and abducting others, in what marks the latest deadly attack in the conflict-hit region.

“Over 30 victims lost their lives during the attack; some persons were also kidnapped,” Wasiu Abiodun, Niger police spokesman, said in a statement on Sunday.

Abiodun added that the gunmen stormed Kasuwan ⁠Daji market in Demo village at around 4:30pm [15:30 GMT] on Saturday, ​burning stalls and looting food items.

Such attacks are all too common in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, where dozens of rogue gangs – locally known as “bandits” – often target remote communities with limited security and government presence.

The attackers arrived from the National Park Forest along Kabe district, according to the police, pointing to a usual trend where expansive forest reserves act as hideouts for armed gangs.

Witnesses said ‍they drove motorcycles and opened fire indiscriminately. “Women and children were not spared,” Dauda Shakulle, who was wounded while fleeing, told Reuters. “There has been ​no presence of security forces since the attacks ‌began. We are currently recovering corpses.”

Niger state’s Borgu local government area was also the site of another attack in November, when more than 300 schoolchildren and their teachers were kidnapped from a Catholic school. Those ‌victims were released after nearly a ⁠month in captivity.

Niger state has been one of the hardest hit by violence in recent months. Security forces ‌have struggled to contain the violence despite ongoing operations.

United States President Donald Trump threatened military action over what he described as targeted killings of Nigeria’s Christians, a narrative rejected by the Nigerian government, which says Muslims are the majority victims of attacks by armed groups.

The US, in cooperation with Nigeria, conducted air attacks against ISIL (ISIS) fighters in northwest Nigeria on Christmas Day on December 25, following Trump’s pledge to take action on what he called a “Christian genocide” in Nigeria.

“Tonight, ⁠at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and ​deadly strike ‌against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria,” ‌Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform the day of the attack.

Trump’s assertions echo claims that have gained traction among right-wing and Christian evangelical circles in recent months.