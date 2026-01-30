US-Iran tensions: The diplomatic scramble to prevent a war

Facing the prospect of US strikes, Iran has intensified diplomatic efforts with countries including Turkiye.

Amid rising tensions and growing fears of a military clash between Iran and the United States, a series of nations – especially in Iran’s extended neighbourhood – are engaged in hectic diplomacy aimed at avoiding an all-out war.

We look at the various diplomatic efforts taking place, and whether they could succeed in defusing tensions.

What is happening between Iran and the US?

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump renewed threats of US military intervention in Iran if it does not reach a deal to curb its nuclear programme and ballistic missile capacity.

“A massive Armada is heading to Iran,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform. The US fleet of warships includes the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed in a post on X on Monday that the USS Abraham Lincoln had been sent to the Middle East to “promote regional security and stability”.

The vessel, which departed its home port of San Diego, California in November and had been operating in the South China Sea until last week, is one of the US Navy’s largest warships.

Trump first issued a threat to militarily intervene in Iran earlier this month during protests against the country’s government. The protests had begun in late December 2025 over the country’s worsening economic conditions. They escalated into a broader challenge to the country’s clerical leadership, which has been in power since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Trump initially backed down from his threat to attack Iran after receiving assurances that protesters would not be executed, he said. But he has since renewed them.

Tehran has stated that it is not willing to negotiate under the threat of attack and has signalled its readiness to defend Iran.

“Tehran’s priority is currently not to negotiate with the US, but to have 200 percent readiness to defend our country,” Kazem Gharibabadi, a senior member of the Iranian negotiating team, told Iranian state media on Wednesday.

He said messages had been passed to the US through intermediaries, but stated that even if conditions became suitable for talks, Iran would remain fully prepared to defend itself. He pointed out that the US launched an assault on its nuclear facilities in June last year – just as negotiations were about to begin to end its 12-day war with Israel.

During that conflict, there were few Israeli casualties, but Iranian missiles did manage to breach Israel’s much-vaunted “Iron Dome” defence system, causing alarm in Tel Aviv and Washington.

On Thursday, the Iranian army announced it had added 1,000 new “strategic” drones to its forces, including one-way attack drones and combat, reconnaissance and cyber-capable systems designed to strike fixed or mobile targets on land, in the air and at sea.

“Proportionate to the threats facing us, the agenda of the army includes maintaining and improving strategic advantages for fast combat and a decisive response to any aggression,” army commander Amir Hamati said in a short statement.

At the same time, however, Iran is pursuing diplomatic channels in a bid to de-escalate the situation.

What diplomatic efforts are taking place?

Turkiye

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, arrived in Istanbul to hold high-level talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday.

While announcing Araghchi’s meetings with the Turkish leaders, Esmaeil Baghaei, Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, said that Tehran aims to “constantly strengthen ties with neighbours based on shared interests”.

While the exact agenda for these discussions has not been revealed, the talks come amid Trump’s threats of military intervention in Iran.

Araghchi’s meeting will take place while similar discussions between Iran’s leadership and representatives of other countries continue.

Pakistan

On Thursday, Araghchi spoke with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on a phone call.

According to a news release by the Iranian government, Dar reiterated Islamabad’s position on respecting state sovereignty, rejecting interference in other countries’ internal affairs and condemning “terrorism”.

On the same day, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Sharif wrote in an X post that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening ties between Pakistan and Iran.

Egypt

Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday that its top diplomat, Badr Abdelatty, had spoken with Araghchi and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff separately in a bid to “work toward achieving calm, in order to avoid the region slipping into new cycles of instability”.

Saudi Arabia and Gulf nations

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a call with Iran’s President Pezeshkian and said the kingdom would “not allow its airspace or territory to be used for any military actions against Iran or for any attacks from any party, regardless of their origin”.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made similar pledges not to allow a US strike on Iran from its territories or airspace.

India

On Wednesday, India’s deputy national security adviser, Pavan Kapoor, travelled to Tehran for meetings with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani and Deputy for International Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani.

Last week, India voted against a United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution condemning Iran for its crackdown on protesters.

Twenty-five members of the council voted in favour of the resolution, while 14 abstained. Seven, including India, China, Vietnam and Cuba, opposed it.

China

Besides also voting against the UNHRC resolution last week, China made a show of support for Iran at the UN on Wednesday this week.

Fu Cong, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, told an open debate on the Middle East: “The use of force cannot solve problems. Any acts of military adventurism will only push the region into an abyss of unpredictability.” He urged all countries to abide by the United Nations Charter and to oppose interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

“China hopes that the United States and other relevant parties will heed the call of the international community and regional countries, do more things that are conducive to peace and stability in the Middle East, and avoid exacerbating tensions and adding fuel to the fire,” he said.

Russia

On Thursday, Russia said there was room for negotiation between the US and Iran.

“We continue to call on all parties to exercise restraint and to renounce any use of force to resolve issues. Clearly, the potential for negotiations is far from exhausted … We must focus primarily on negotiating mechanisms,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“Any forceful actions can only create chaos in the region and lead to very dangerous consequences in terms of destabilising the security system throughout the region.”

What about the West?

Western leaders have largely focused on condemning Iran’s crackdown on protesters this month and have mostly held back from making any major pronouncements on an impending war between Iran and the US.

On January 25, French armed forces minister Alice Rufo told local media that while France wants to support the Iranian people, “a military intervention is not the preferred option.”

She added that it was “up to the Iranian people to rid themselves of this regime”.

But that was perhaps the closest a European nation has come to opposing Trump’s military plans. Instead, while Iranian authorities were engaged in diplomatic outreach with regional neighbours on Thursday, the European Council adopted new sanctions against 15 Iranian individuals and six entities.

The Council said in a statement that these restrictions had been imposed in response to “serious human rights violations in Iran, following the violent repression of peaceful protests, including the use of violence, arbitrary detention, and intimidation tactics by security forces against demonstrators”.

The European Union also designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a “terrorist organisation”.

The US, Canada and Australia also listed the IRGC as a terrorist organisation in 2019, 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Kaja Kallas, vice president of the European Commission, wrote in an X post on Thursday: “Any regime that kills thousands of its own people is working toward its own demise.”

On Wednesday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot wrote in an X post that “France will support the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the European Union’s list of terrorist organisations.”

This marked a policy reversal from Paris, which had previously argued that legal and procedural obstacles prevented the EU from designating the IRGC as a terrorist organisation.

The Iranian leadership strongly criticised the EU decisions.

“Putting aside the blatant hypocrisy of its selective outrage – taking zero action in response to Israel’s Genocide in Gaza and yet rushing to ‘defend human rights’ in Iran – Europe’s PR stunt mainly seeks to cloak that it is an actor in severe decline,” Araghchi wrote on social media.

As Trump renewed his threats of military intervention in Iran on Wednesday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the Iranian government’s “days are numbered”.

“A regime that can only hold onto power through sheer violence and terror against its own population: its days are numbered,” Merz said at a news conference with Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan.

“It could be a matter of weeks, but this regime has no legitimacy to govern the country”.

Could diplomacy work?

Experts say diplomacy will likely have only a limited impact when it comes to defusing military tensions between the US and Iran.

Adnan Hayajneh, a professor of international relations at Qatar University, said the calls for de-escalation from regional actors were unlikely to play a major role in influencing US decisions on whether it would strike Iran.

“[Trump] doesn’t really care about regional actors,” he said. “At the end of the day, he listens to himself.”