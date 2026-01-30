Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,436
These are the key developments from day 1,436 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Here is where things stand on Friday, January 30:
Fighting
- A Russian drone attack killed two women and a man in Vilniansk in Ukraine’s front-line Zaporizhia region, the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, said on the Telegram messaging app. The attack also destroyed houses after fires broke out, Fedorov said.
- Russian forces launched a total of 841 attacks on 34 settlements across Zaporizhia in the past day, Fedorov said in a later post, with 16 people injured in those attacks.
- Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih regional defence council, said that a Russian attack killed an elderly woman and injured three people in Kryvyi Rih city, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown southeast of Kharkiv.
- Russian attacks also killed one person in Druzhkivka, in the Donetsk region, and one person in Khatnie, in the Kharkiv region, local officials said, according to the Kyiv Independent news outlet.
- The death toll from a Russian attack on Ukraine’s Odesa on Tuesday has risen to four, after a man injured in the attack died in hospital on Thursday, head of the Odesa Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said.
- A Ukrainian drone attack killed a hospital employee on the grounds of the Graivoron hospital, in Russia’s Belgorod region, the regional emergency response headquarters said.
- Russian forces shot down 111 Ukrainian drones in a 24-hour period, the Russian Ministry of Defence said, according to Russia’s TASS state news agency.
Energy crisis
- Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that 454 residential buildings remain without heating in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, with temperatures forecast to drop to -23 degrees Celsius (-9.4 degrees Fahrenheit) overnight this week.
-
President Zelenskyy said on Thursday he expected the implementation of an agreement by Russia not to fire on Kyiv and other cities for a week because of the severe winter weather, and as announced by United States President Donald Trump.
-
“Our teams discussed this in the United Arab Emirates. We expect the agreements to be implemented,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media. “De-escalation steps contribute to real progress toward ending the war,” he added.
-
Trump said earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed not to fire on Kyiv for a week due to freezing winter conditions.
-
“I personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and various towns for a week, and he agreed to do that,” Trump said at a cabinet meeting, citing the “extraordinary cold” in the region.
Ceasefire negotiations
- Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War confirmed Ukraine received the bodies of 1,000 soldiers from Russia in the latest exchange of those killed during the war.
- Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky also confirmed that “within the framework of the Istanbul agreements, the bodies of 1,000 dead Ukrainian soldiers have been transferred to Ukraine”.
- Medinsky said the “bodies of 38 dead Russian soldiers have been transferred to Russia”.
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow has not yet seen the ceasefire document that Ukraine refers to as a 20-point plan, adding that he believes it has been “reworked” by Ukraine and its allies. “We still haven’t seen it in its entirety,” he said.