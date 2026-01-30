Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,436

Here is where things stand on Friday, January 30:

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that 454 residential buildings remain without heating in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, with temperatures forecast to drop to -23 degrees Celsius (-9.4 degrees Fahrenheit) overnight this week.

President Zelenskyy said on Thursday he expected the implementation of an agreement by Russia not to fire on Kyiv and other cities for a week because of the severe winter weather, and as announced by United States President Donald Trump.

“Our teams discussed this in the United Arab Emirates. We expect the agreements to be implemented,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media. “De-escalation steps contribute to real progress toward ending the war,” he added.

Trump said earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed not to fire on Kyiv for a week due to freezing winter conditions.