Netherlands watchdog probing Roblox over risks to children

Regulator launches investigation into US gaming platform over potential risks to underage users in the EU.

The Dutch consumer watchdog has launched an investigation into Roblox to see if the popular online gaming system is doing enough to protect children from exposure to violent and sexual imagery.

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) said on Friday its probe would examine “potential risks to underage users in the EU” and would likely last about one year.

“The platform regularly makes the news, for example, due to concerns about violent or sexually explicit games that minors are exposed to,” the ACM said in a statement.

Other concerns include reports of “ill-intentioned” adults targeting children on the platform and the use of misleading techniques to encourage purchases.

The ACM said that, having received reports of such allegations, it “considers this sufficient reason to launch a formal investigation into possible violations of the rules by Roblox”.

New measures

Under the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA), platforms must take “appropriate and proportionate measures” to ensure a high level of safety and privacy for minors.

The ACM said it could impose a “binding instruction, fine, or penalty” on Roblox if it concludes the rules have been broken.

In 2024, the ACM slapped a 1.1-million-euro ($1.2m) fine on Fortnite maker Epic Games, judging that vulnerable children were exploited and pressured into making purchases in the game’s Item Shop.

A Roblox spokesperson said the company is “strongly committed to complying with the EU Digital Services Act” and referred to the gaming platform’s announcement last November that it would require age verification via facial recognition to limit communication between children and adults.

“We look forward to providing the ACM with further clarity on the many policies and safeguards we have in place to protect minors,” the spokesperson said.