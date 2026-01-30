Kurdish-led SDF agrees integration with Syrian government forces
Syria’s Kurdish forces have reached a comprehensive agreement with the government to integrate with the Syrian army.
The interim government in Damascus has been fighting an offensive in the north of the country against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) over recent weeks as it seeks to consolidate control of the country following the overthrow of longtime leader Bashir Al-Assad.
However, a ceasefire over the past week or so now has now resulted in an agreement for a phased integration of the Kurdish military forces into army, according to an SDF statement issued on Friday.
Under the agreement, forces will withdraw from the front lines, government units will deploy to the centres of the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli, and local security forces will be merged.
More to come…