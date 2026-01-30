Kurdish-led SDF agrees integration with Syrian government forces

Syria’s Kurdish forces have reached a comprehensive agreement with the government to integrate with the Syrian army.

The interim government in Damascus has been fighting an offensive in the north of the country against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) over recent weeks as it seeks to consolidate control of the country following the overthrow of longtime leader Bashir Al-Assad.

However, a ceasefire over the past week or so now has now resulted in an agreement for a phased integration of the Kurdish military forces into army, according to an SDF statement issued on Friday.

Under ​the ‌agreement, forces will withdraw from the front lines, ‌government units will ‌deploy to ⁠the centres of the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli, and ‌local security forces will be merged.

