Kurdish-led SDF agrees integration with Syrian government forces

The agreement comes after the SDF lost control swaths of territory to the government forces during weeks of fighting.

Syria’s Kurdish-led fighters have reached a comprehensive agreement with the government to integrate with the Syrian army.

The interim government in Damascus has been fighting an offensive in the north of the country against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) over recent weeks as it seeks to consolidate control of the country following the overthrow of longtime leader Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

However, a ceasefire over the past week or so has resulted in an agreement for a phased integration of the Kurdish military forces into the army on Friday, according to an SDF statement issued on Friday.

Shortly afterwards, Syrian state TV confirmed the agreement, reporting that government officials said it would be implemented immediately.

The army has seized swaths of northern and northeastern territory in the last three weeks from the SDF in a rapid turn of events that has consolidated the leadership of President Ahmed al-Sharaa, after months-long talks between the sides failed to merge the fighters and Kurdish political entities into central institutions.

The deal

Under ​the new ‌agreement, forces will withdraw from the front lines, ‌government units will ‌deploy to ⁠the centres of the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli, and ‌local security forces will be merged.

The agreement includes the formation of a military division that will include three SDF brigades, in addition to the formation of a brigade for forces in the SDF-held town of Kobani, also known as Ain al-Arab, which will be affiliated to the governorate of Aleppo, according to the SDF statement.

The deal also includes the integration of self-administration institutions within the Syrian state institutions with the confirmation of civilian employees, it added.

The ceasefire between the sides was largely holding, even as they accused each other of violating its terms, as the government pressed its demand for the integration of the remaining Kurdish-run enclaves with the state, while the SDF sought to cling on in the northeastern enclave it held.

US President Donald Trump recently said that he was “very happy” with developments in Syria, after a call with his Syrian counterpart.

A statement from the Syrian presidency said that al-Sharaa had emphasised to Trump “Syria’s full commitment to its territorial integrity and its national sovereignty and the state’s keenness to preserve its institutions and promote civil peace”.

The US, which long backed the SDF in the fight against ISIL (ISIS), now sees Sharaa as its primary partner in Syria.

Al-Sharaa also met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for talks in Moscow on Wednesday, as the Kremlin sought to secure the future of military bases vital for its operations in the Middle East.