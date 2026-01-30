Israel announces plan to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Sunday

Israel plans to reopen the Rafah border crossing on Sunday, after nearly two years of closure.

However, the crossing that links Gaza with Egypt will only be opened to allow a “limited movement of people,” the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), an Israeli defence ministry body overseeing civil affairs in the Palestinian territories, said in a statement on Friday.

The opening of the crossing – a key entry point for desperately needed humanitarian supplies for Gaza’s two million or so displaced people lacking food, shelter and medicines – is stipulated under the second phase of the United States-brokered ceasefire deal designed to bring a halt to the devastating war between Hamas and Israel, although no timeframe is set.

The core part of the first phase of the plan was completed after the return of the remains of the last Israeli captive in Gaza earlier this week.

Hamas then released a statement calling for Israel to complete the implementation of all the provisions of the ceasefire agreement, “especially the opening of the Rafah Crossing in both directions without restrictions”.

Israel, however, intends to keep tight control of the crossing.

“Exit from and entry into the Gaza Strip via the Rafah Crossing will be permitted in coordination with Egypt, following prior security clearance of individuals by Israel, and under the supervision of the European Union mission, similar to the mechanism implemented in January 2025,” COGAT said.

The statement added that the return of residents from Egypt to Gaza will be permitted, “in coordination with Egypt, for residents who left Gaza during the course of the war only, and only after prior security clearance by Israel”.

Advertisement

It said an additional screening and identification process will also be conducted at a designated corridor under Israeli army control.

More to come …