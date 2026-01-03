World reacts to US bombing of Venezuela, ‘capture’ of Maduro

Donald Trump says the US has carried out a ‘large scale strike’ against Venezuela and captured its president.

US President Donald Trump has said that the United States has carried out a “large scale strike” against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed Maduro and his wife had been “captured and flown out of the country” following the operation, which he said was conducted “in conjunction with US law enforcement”.

The United States has carried out strikes inside Venezuela early on Saturday, in a dramatic escalation that Venezuelans had feared for weeks.

US media outlets, including Fox News and CBS News, earlier reported that the United States carried out strikes on the South American country.

In an initial statement, Maduro accused the United States of an “extremely serious military aggression”.

“Venezuela rejects, repudiates, and denounces before the international community the extremely serious military aggression perpetrated by the current government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and people,” Maduro’s government said.

Other countries are also reacting to the attack.

Colombia

“Alerting the whole world that they have attacked Venezuela,” Colombian President Gustavo Petro wrote on the social media platform X.

“The Republic of Colombia reiterates its conviction that peace, respect for international law, and the protection of life and human dignity must prevail over any form of armed confrontation,” Petro added.

Cuba

President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez issued a sharply worded condemnation on social media, accusing Washington of carrying out a “criminal attack” against Venezuela and calling for an urgent international response.

In a post on X, Diaz-Canel said that Cuba’s so-called “zone of peace” was being “brutally assaulted”, describing the US action as “state terrorism” directed not only at the Venezuelan people but at “Our America” more broadly.

He ended the statement with the revolutionary slogan: “Homeland or Death, We Shall Overcome.”

In a statement posted by various Cuban embassies around the world, Havana said it “denounces the US military attack against Venezuela”.

The statement also “demands an urgent reaction from the international community”, describing the attack as “state terrorism”.

Iran

In a statement, Iran’s foreign ministry said it “strongly condemns the American military attack on Venezuela and the flagrant violation of the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country”.

Russia

Moscow ‍is ‍deeply concerned and condemned an “act of armed aggression” against ⁠Venezuela committed by the ​United States, Russian ‍Foreign Ministry said. “In the current situation, ‍it ⁠is important… to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a way out ​of ‌the situation through dialogue,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said “Venezuela ⁠must ​be ‍guaranteed ‍the ⁠right to ​determine ‌its ‌own ‌destiny ⁠without any destructive, ‌military intervention ‍from ‌outside.”

“‍We ⁠reaffirm ​our ‍solidarity with ‍the Venezuelan ⁠people and our ​support ‌for its ‌leadership’s ‌policy ⁠of defending the ‌country’s national ‍interests and ‌sovereignty, ” it added.

Spain

‍Madrid called for de-escalation, moderation and ⁠respect ​for international ‍law in Venezuela, the Spanish ‍Foreign ⁠Ministry said in a statement. It ‌also offered itself as a ‌negotiator ‌to help ⁠find a peaceful solution in ‌Venezuela.