Trump says US will ‘run’ Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro seized

Trump says the US will ‘run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition’.

US President Donald Trump says the United States will “run” Venezuela until a political transition can take place, just hours after US forces bombed the South American country and “captured” its president, Nicolas Maduro.

Speaking during a news conference on Saturday, Trump said the US would “run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition”.

“We don’t want to be involved with having somebody else get in and we have the same situation that we had for the last long period of years,” he said.

The Trump administration launched attacks on the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, in the early hours of Saturday after a months-long pressure campaign against Maduro’s government.

That campaign included US seizures of oil tankers off the Venezuelan coast, as well as deadly attacks on alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean that were widely denounced as extrajudicial killings.

Washington had accused the Venezuelan leader, who has been in power since 2013, of having ties to drug cartels – a claim rejected by Maduro, who said the US was working to depose him and take control of Venezuela’s vast oil reserves.

During Saturday’s news conference, Trump said “very large United States oil companies” would move into Venezuela to “fix the badly broken … oil infrastructure and start making money for the country”.

He added that his administration’s actions “will make the people of Venezuela rich, independent and safe”.

The Trump administration has defended the “capture” of Maduro by saying the left-wing leader faced drug-related charges in the US.

Advertisement

Trump earlier said the Venezuelan president – who was taken into US custody along with his wife, Cilia Flores – was being transferred to New York to face those charges.

But legal experts, world leaders and Democratic Party lawmakers in the US have condemned the administration’s actions as a violation of international law.

“Attacking countries, in flagrant violation of international law, is the first step toward a world of violence, chaos, and instability, where the law of the strongest prevails over multilateralism,” Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wrote on X.

Ben Saul, the United Nations’ special rapporteur on human rights and counterterrorism, also slammed what he called Washington’s “illegal abduction” of Maduro.

More to come…