Explosions heard over Venezuelan capital Caracas amid US tensions
Published On 3 Jan 2026
Explosions have been heard and plumes of smoke are rising in the Venezuelan capital Caracas, according to an Al Jazeera correspondent there, amid spiralling tensions with the United States.
The Reuters news agency also reports loud noises were being heard in Caracas in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to witnesses.
The southern area of the city, near a major military base, was reportedly without electricity.
More to come…