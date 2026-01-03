Explosions heard over Venezuelan capital Caracas amid US tensions

Click here to share on social media

Explosions have been heard and plumes of smoke are rising in the Venezuelan capital Caracas, according to an Al Jazeera correspondent there, amid spiralling tensions with the United States.

The Reuters news agency also reports loud ‍noises were being ⁠heard ​in Caracas in the ‍early hours ⁠of Saturday morning, according to ​ ‌witnesses.

The southern area of ‌the ‌city, ⁠near a major military ‌base, was reportedly without electricity.

More to come…