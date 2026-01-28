UK, France, Canada among 11 countries condemning Israel’s UNRWA demolitions

Eleven countries have condemned Israel’s demolition of the East Jerusalem headquarters of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, saying it “marks the latest unacceptable move to undermine” UNRWA’s work.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the foreign ministers of Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Norway, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom slammed the demolition as an “unprecedented act” against a UN agency.

“We call upon the Government of Israel, a member of the United Nations, to halt all demolitions,” they said.

Israel has carried out an intensified pressure campaign against UNRWA, which provides aid and services to Palestinian refugees across the Middle East, amid the country’s genocidal war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Without concrete evidence, the Israeli government and its allies, including the United States, have accused UNRWA of being linked to Hamas – a claim rejected by the UN.

Israel has used those allegations to try to restrict UNRWA’s ability to operate in Gaza, despite humanitarian leaders noting that the agency is best equipped to distribute food, water, medicine and other critical humanitarian aid in the war-ravaged enclave.

In late 2024, Israel’s parliament passed legislation barring UNRWA from operating in areas under Israeli control.

Israeli lawmakers approved amendments in December of last year to strengthen that prohibition, drawing condemnation from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Last week, UNRWA reported that Israeli forces, under the watch of Israeli lawmakers, stormed its East Jerusalem headquarters and began demolishing buildings.

“This constitutes an unprecedented attack against a United Nations agency & its premises,” UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini wrote on social media.

“Like all UN Member States & countries committed to the international rule-based order, Israel is obliged to protect & respect the inviolability of UN premises.”

Lazzarini said Israel’s anti-UNRWA moves “fly in the face” of an October 2025 ruling by the International Court of Justice, which said Israel has an obligation under international law to lift restrictions on the agency’s operations and facilitate its work.

“The United Nations, acting through UNRWA, has been an indispensable provider of humanitarian relief in the Gaza Strip,” the court said in its ruling (PDF).

Therefore, it said that, “Israel is under an obligation to agree to and facilitate relief schemes provided by the United Nations and its entities, including UNRWA.”

Call to let aid into Gaza

In Wednesday’s statement, the 11 foreign ministers reiterated their “full support for UNRWA’s indispensable mission” to provide services and humanitarian aid in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.

“UNRWA is a service provider delivering healthcare and education to millions of Palestinians across the region, particularly in Gaza, and must be able to operate without restrictions,” they said.

The ministers also called on Israel to facilitate aid deliveries to Gaza, where at least 71,660 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 2023.

“Despite the increase in aid entering Gaza, conditions remain dire, and supply is inadequate for the needs of the population,” the statement read.

As the occupying power in Gaza, Israel has an obligation under international law to ensure the needs of the occupied population are met.

The Israeli government also agreed under a US-brokered ceasefire deal, which came into effect in October, to allow 600 trucks of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian territory each day. But it has failed to adhere to that tenet of the agreement.

At least 492 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire began, according to the latest figures from the enclave’s Health Ministry.