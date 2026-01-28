Plane crash kills prominent Indian politician Ajit Pawar

Click here to share on social media

A plane crash has killed the deputy chief minister of India’s Maharashtra state, Ajit Pawar, the country’s aviation regulator has said.

The plane, which took off from Mumbai on Wednesday, crash-landed at the airport in Pawar’s constituency of Baramati, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Two members of the prominent politician’s staff and two crew were also reported to have been killed.

The cause of the crash has not yet been officially confirmed.

More to come…