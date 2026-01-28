Oxfam refuses to provide Israel with details of Palestinian staff in Gaza

The UK-founded charity will not adhere to Israel’s demand, saying more than 500 aid workers have been killed in the war-shattered Strip.

Oxfam says it will not disclose the personal details of its Palestinian staff to Israel, citing its army’s deadly attacks in Gaza that have killed hundreds of aid workers.

As part of a crackdown on NGOs providing life-saving aid to Palestinians, Israel last year demanded that some of the world’s best-known charities working in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem hand over detailed information about their Palestinian and international staff, operations and funding.

On January 1, Israel withdrew the licences of 37 aid groups, including the Norwegian Refugee Council, International Rescue Committee and Oxfam, saying they failed to adhere to the new “security and transparency standards”.

But Oxfam has said it will not share data about its Palestinian employees.

“We will not transfer sensitive personal data to a party to the conflict since this would breach humanitarian principles, duty of care and data protection obligations,” an Oxfam spokesperson told Al Jazeera. “More than 500 humanitarian workers have been killed since October 7, 2023.”

“We call on the government of Israel to immediately halt deregistration proceedings and lift measures obstructing humanitarian assistance,” the spokesperson said. “We urge donor governments to use all available leverage to secure the suspension and reversal of these actions.”

According to rules set out by Israel’s Ministry for Diaspora Affairs, the information to be handed over includes passport copies, resumes and names of family members, including children. It said it would reject organisations it suspected of inciting racism, denying the state of Israel’s existence or the holocaust. It would also ban those it deems as supporting “an armed struggle by an enemy state or a terrorist organisation against the State of Israel”.

Advertisement

Israel says 23 organisations have agreed to the new registration rules. The others are understood to have refused or are weighing their decisions.

The Palestinian NGOs Network (PNGO) condemned the organisations that have adhered to Israel’s demands.

“PNGO underscores the grave risks inherent in this measure, which constitutes a clear violation of the principles of international humanitarian law and established humanitarian work standards,” it said, adding that complying with Israel’s order poses a “direct threat” to the safety and security of local staff.

On Saturday, Doctors Without Borders, known by its French initials MSF, said it was prepared to share a “defined list of Palestinian and international staff names, subject to clear parameters with staff safety at its core” to Israel, while acknowledging that the demands were “unreasonable”.

MSF’s decision was condemned by some doctors, activists and campaigners, saying it could endanger Palestinians, given Israel has targeted aid workers throughout the genocide in Gaza.

A former MSF employee, requesting anonymity, told Al Jazeera, “It is extremely concerning … that MSF would make a decision like this.

“MSF faces profoundly difficult decisions – concede to the demands of a genocidal regime, or refuse and face complete expulsion and an abrupt end to all health activities in the coming weeks. But what is humanitarianism under genocide? There must be alternatives – alternatives that demand a much bolder and more disruptive approach to humanitarianism amid such brutal political decline.”

According to the International Rescue Committee, which is among the 37 aid groups and is reportedly weighing in on the demands, Palestinians make up almost a fifth of all aid workers killed since records began.