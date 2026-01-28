Trump reiterates threat of military action with demand for Iran deal

President ⁠Donald Trump ​has revived the threat that the United States is ready to launch a military attack against Iran as he demanded that Tehran make a deal over its nuclear programme.

“A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose,” he said in a lengthy post on Truth Social on Wednesday.

The US president added that “hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS – one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence! As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL!”

In an apparent reference to the US bombing of three of Iran’s nuclear facilities in June, the US president warned that should Tehran fail to agree a deal, the next attack would ‌be “far ‌worse”.

Trump’s outburst came shortly after Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that his country would not restart negotiations amid the threat of an attack.

More to follow …