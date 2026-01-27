TV presenter killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: Hezbollah

A Lebanese minister condemns the latest Israeli killing and calls on the international community to ‘take action’.

A television presenter who worked for Lebanon’s Al-Manar TV station has been killed in an Israeli attack on the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, according to the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

The killing on Monday of presenter Ali Nour al-Din, who worked for the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar, portends “the danger of Israel’s extended escalations [in Lebanon] to include the media community”, Hezbollah said in a statement.

Al-Manar TV confirmed that the attack in Tyre killed al-Din, “who previously worked at Al-Manar channel as a presenter of religious programmes”.

Al-Din also served as the main preacher in Al-Hawsh, in the suburbs of Tyre, Hezbollah said, calling his killing a “treacherous assassination”.

Lebanese Minister of Information Paul Morcos condemned the Israeli strike, saying on social media that such attacks were “sparing neither journalistic nor media crews”.

“We declare our solidarity and condolences to the media family, and call on the international community to fully assume its responsibilities and take urgent action to put an end to these violations and ensure the protection of media professionals in Lebanon,” the minister said.

Prior to al-Din’s killing on Monday, at least six Lebanese journalists had been killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since 2023, according to a tally by the Committee to Protect Journalists. Other monitors put the death toll of Lebanese journalists at 10.

Earlier on Monday, Lebanon’s Ministry of Health said in a statement that one person was killed in an Israeli air strike in Tyre, although it did not immediately announce the name of the victim. The ministry added that a separate Israeli strike killed two other people in Kfar Rumman near the city of Nabatieh.

The Israeli military later admitted to the killing of al-Din, whom it referred to as a Hezbollah member, and said it struck two other people in the Nabatieh areas of southern Lebanon.

Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire in 2024 to end more than a year of fighting, which saw Israel carry out air strikes across Lebanon that severely weakened the armed group.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel has kept up regular attacks on targets in Lebanon and has maintained troops in five locations in southern Lebanon.

Since the ceasefire, Israeli strikes have killed more than 350 people in Lebanon, according to the AFP news agency, while Lebanese authorities have been facing growing pressure from the United States and Israel to disarm Hezbollah.

On Monday, Hezbollah called on supporters to gather in its strongholds across Lebanon to express support for its ally Iran, which the group said was facing “American-Zionist sabotage and threats”.

The call came as a US aircraft carrier strike group arrived in the Middle East and US President Donald Trump continued to threaten Tehran with an attack.

In a televised address to supporters, Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem warned that any attack on Tehran would also be an attack on Hezbollah, adding that any new war on Iran would ignite the region.

Qassem also warned against any attempt to assassinate Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, adding that Hezbollah considered such a threat “directed at us as well”.

Tehran has warned the US that an attack would be met with a “regret-inducing response” that could affect the entire Middle East region.