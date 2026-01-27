Three French tourists drown after their boat capsizes in Oman

At least three French tourists have drowned in Oman after the boat they were in capsized in waters off the sultanate’s capital city of Muscat, police said.

The Royal Oman Police on Tuesday said the boat carried 25 French tourists, as well as a tour guide and a boat captain, when it capsized in the Gulf of Oman. It said three tourists died and two suffered minor injuries.

The police said in a short statement that “investigations are still ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident”.

The boat was 2.5 nautical miles from Sultan ​Qaboos Port ‌in the Gulf of Oman when it tipped over. In addition ‌to those killed, two tourists ‌sustained minor injuries.

France’s ⁠foreign ministry has not yet commented on the incident.

