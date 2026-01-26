Trump says Justice Department ‘looking at’ Ilhan Omar’s wealth

Trump says he is sending his border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota amid protests against the killing of Alex Pretti.

United States President Donald Trump has announced that his Justice Department is investigating the wealth of Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar as his administration grapples with the fallout from the killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

Trump also said on Monday that he is sending his border czar, Tom Homan, to Minnesota, which has been witnessing protests since federal immigration officers fatally shot Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse, on Saturday morning.

“Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me. Separately, a major investigation is going on with respect to the massive 20 Billion Dollar, Plus, Welfare Fraud that has taken place in Minnesota, and is at least partially responsible for the violent organised protests going on in the streets,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

“Additionally, the DOJ [Department of Justice] and Congress are looking at ‘Congresswoman’ Illhan Omar, who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollars. Time will tell all.”

Omar’s net worth has increased to the millions of dollars in recent years due to her new husband’s wealth.

But Trump previously openly urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to open probes into his political opponents.

Omar, who is of Somali descent, is one of Trump’s favourite targets, and he often deploys Islamophobic language to attack her.

The Muslim American congresswoman, whose district is based in Minneapolis, has been a vocal critic of Trump’s policies and rhetoric, including his attacks against the Somali community.