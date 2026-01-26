Israeli military says remains of last Israeli captive found in Gaza

The Israeli military says the remains of Ran Gvili, the last Israeli captive in the Gaza Strip, have been retrieved, clearing the way for the next phase of a ceasefire deal.

“Following the completion of the identification process by the National Center of Forensic Medicine, in cooperation with the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate, [military] representatives informed the family of the late Ran Gvili that his body has been returned for burial,” said army spokesman Avichay Adraee.

“Thus, all the hostages held in the Gaza Strip have been repatriated,” it added.

More to come…