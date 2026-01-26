Born after the Arab Spring: 37 million Egyptians have no memory of 2011

One-third of Egyptians were born after the 2011 Arab Spring protests which removed longtime President Hosni Mubarak.

Fifteen years have passed since the Arab Spring protests erupted in Egypt.

Inspired by the successful uprising in Tunisia just 11 days earlier, when demonstrators succeeded in bringing down the country’s president, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, the Egyptian people wanted freedom and their voices to be heard.

For 18 days, millions took to the streets to protest, driven by high unemployment, poverty and political repression, and demanding the departure of longtime President Hosni Mubarak.

With a median age of approximately 24 years, Egypt ranks among the younger countries globally, with roughly 37 million people, or 31 percent of the population, under the age of 15. For those children, the Arab Spring was a historical event shared through the memories of the older generation.

Egypt’s young population

In 2011, Egypt’s population was 83 million with a 12 percent unemployment rate and a gross domestic product (GDP) per capita (in current USD) of $2,590, according to the World Bank. One US dollar bought 5.8 Egyptian pounds.

Fifteen years later, Egypt has added roughly 37 million people, bringing its population to nearly 120 million. The country now has an unemployment rate of 6.4 percent and a GDP per capita of $3,339. One US dollar now buys about 47 Egyptian pounds, weakening purchasing power for many citizens.

Egypt has a young population, with more than half of its citizens under the age of 24, about seven years younger than the global average of 31.

According to the Economic Research Forum, Egypt needs to create 1.5 million jobs each year. However, over the past two decades, it has managed to create only 600,000 jobs annually.

There are currently some 3.6 million students enrolled in higher education, including universities and technical institutes. The government has set a target to increase this to 5.6 million by 2032 to meet the demands of a modernising economy.

More than 80 percent of the people are active internet users, and this is driven almost entirely by the youth, with mobile connections and heavy social media use.

While the national unemployment rate has dropped to a record low of 6.4 percent, youth unemployment (ages 15–29) stands at about 14.9 percent, according to Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

What happened over 18 days in Egypt?

The Egyptian revolution began with large protests on January 25 and lasted for 18 days, ending with the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak on February 11, when he handed authority to the military.

Using their mobile phones and social media, Egyptians broadcast videos and images of their struggle for the whole world to see.

Here are some of the main events that unfolded during those 18 days:

January 25 – Day of rage – Coinciding with the annual police celebration, thousands march nationwide, calling for the departure of President Hosni Mubarak, who had been in power for 30 years.

Coinciding with the annual police celebration, thousands march nationwide, calling for the departure of President Hosni Mubarak, who had been in power for 30 years. January 28 – Friday of anger – After midday prayers, thousands make their way to Cairo’s Tahrir Square. Mubarak makes his first TV appearance, pledging his commitment to democracy.

After midday prayers, thousands make their way to Cairo’s Tahrir Square. Mubarak makes his first TV appearance, pledging his commitment to democracy. February 1 – The “million-man” march – Giant protests kick off across the country and the government suspends all train services to prevent more people from reaching Cairo.

Giant protests kick off across the country and the government suspends all train services to prevent more people from reaching Cairo. February 2 – Battle of the camels – Mubarak supporters, some riding camels and horses, stage a brutal bid to crush the Cairo uprising. Using clubs, bats and knives, they start a bloody battle in Tahrir Square.

Mubarak supporters, some riding camels and horses, stage a brutal bid to crush the Cairo uprising. Using clubs, bats and knives, they start a bloody battle in Tahrir Square. February 10 – Mubarak defiant – Rumours swirl that Mubarak will resign. Instead, he gives a speech in which he insists on staying in power until September. Tahrir Square erupts in fury.

Rumours swirl that Mubarak will resign. Instead, he gives a speech in which he insists on staying in power until September. Tahrir Square erupts in fury. February 11 – Mubarak resigns – Following 18 days of mass protests, newly appointed Vice President Omar Suleiman announces that Mubarak has resigned and handed control to the military.

Youth populations in other Arab Spring countries

Like Egypt, the four other countries which overthrew their leaders have young populations.

In Tunisia, 2.95 million people, or 24 percent of the country’s 12.2 million population, are under the age of 15.

In Libya, this figure is 27 percent, with two million of the country’s 7.4 million residents being under 15.

In Syria, 29 percent of the population, or 7.2 million out of 25 million, is under the age of 15.

Yemen has the highest percentage, with 41 percent, equating to 17 million of the country’s 40 million population being under 15.

These population distributions are illustrated in the graphic below.