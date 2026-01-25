Israeli forces kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank

Israeli army intensifies its deadly West Bank attacks as settlers rampage across Palestinian lands with impunity.

Israeli forces have fatally shot a Palestinian man north of Ramallah, the Palestinian Ministry of Health says, as Israel escalates its violence in the occupied West Bank in tandem with its genocidal war in Gaza.

The ministry identified the victim on Sunday as Ammar Hijazi, 34, from Nablus.

Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, said Hijazi was shot while driving a vehicle.

Separately, the Israeli military detained a child in the village of Mukhmas in the central West Bank, according to Wafa.

Israeli soldiers and settlers have been intensifying their attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank with Israel expanding its settlements in the territory, which are illegal under international law.

Settlers, who assaulted a Palestinian family and injured a woman near Hebron on Sunday, have been emboldened by the far-right government and have been rampaging across Palestinian lands with impunity, often with the military’s backing, killing and injuring civilians and destroying their property.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir this week approved the issuance of gun licences to Israelis in 18 additional settlements in the West Bank as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government pushes to expand illegal outposts that undermine prospects for a two-state solution.