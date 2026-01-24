US federal agents shoot and kill another person in Minneapolis

Footage circulating on social media shows US officers wrestling a person to the ground before several shots ring out.

United States federal agents have shot and killed another person in Minneapolis amid an immigration crackdown in the city, authorities said.

At a news conference on Saturday, Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara said a 37-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been released, died in hospital after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was a Minneapolis resident and a US citizen, O’Hara told reporters.

“Our demand today is for those federal agencies that are operating in our city to do so with the same discipline, humanity and integrity that effective law enforcement in this country demands,” he said.

The deadly shooting took place amid a weeks-long deployment of US immigration enforcement and other federal agents to Minneapolis, where they have been carrying out raids as part of President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration push.

“Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wrote on social media after Saturday’s incident.

Video footage of the shooting, which has been circulating on social media, showed a group of US law enforcement officers wrestling a person to the ground before several gunshots were heard.

The Department of Homeland Security later confirmed that a US Border Patrol agent shot and killed a person during the incident. It said the person had a handgun and resisted attempts to be disarmed.

The shooting comes just weeks after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed a Minneapolis woman named Renee Nicole Good in her car earlier this month.

Federal agents also shot a Venezuelan man in a separate incident last week in the city.

‘How many more residents need to die?’

Trump and senior members of his administration have justified the deployment of ICE and other federal officers to Minneapolis as part of the US president’s pledge to carry out the largest deportation operation in the country’s history.

But local residents and elected officials have condemned the Trump administration for its anti-immigration policies and said the presence of heavily armed officers on their streets is not making people safer.

Speaking during Saturday’s news conference, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey denounced the Trump administration for its continued crackdown.

“I just saw a video of more than six masked agents pummelling one of our constituents and shooting him to death,” Frey said. “How many more residents, how many more Americans, need to die or get badly hurt for this operation to end?

“How many more lives need to be lost before this administration realises that a political and partisan narrative is not as important as American values? How many times must local and national leaders … plead with you, Donald Trump, to end this operation and recognise that this is not creating safety in our city?”

Several other local and state leaders also called on Trump to end the federal deployment after Saturday’s killing.

“To the Trump administration and the Republicans in Congress who have stood silent: Get ICE out of our state NOW,” US Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat who represents Minnesota, wrote on X.

Call for calm

The city of Minneapolis urged residents “to remain calm and avoid the immediate area” of the incident as it worked to gather more details about what happened.

But protesters have gathered near the scene of the shooting, where footage on Saturday morning showed clouds of tear gas in the air amid a heavy security presence.

Reporting from Washington, DC, Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro said the incident has further ignited tensions in Minneapolis, which she described as a “tinder-box”.

“It is very much a head-to-head between Trump and his federal authorities, and local and state authorities in Minnesota,” Zhou-Castro explained, noting that the fight has been brewing since mass protests broke out in Minneapolis after the police killing of George Floyd in 2020.

On Friday, thousands of people marched through the streets of Minneapolis to denounce ICE and the Trump administration’s anti-immigration crackdown. Hundreds of local businesses also shut their doors as part of a general strike.