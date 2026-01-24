US federal agents shoot another person in Minneapolis: Governor

Footage circulating on social media shows US officers wrestling a person to the ground before several shots ring out.

United States federal agents have shot another person in Minneapolis, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said, amid an immigration crackdown in the city.

Walz said on Saturday that he had spoken to the White House after the “horrific shooting” incident, which took place amid a weeks-long deployment of US immigration enforcement and other federal agents to Minneapolis.

“Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now,” Walz wrote on social media.

The exact circumstances of Saturday’s shooting, as well as the identity and condition of the person who was shot, were not immediately clear.

Video footage circulating on social media showed a group of US law enforcement officers wrestling a person to the ground before several gunshots were heard.

The shooting comes just weeks after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed a Minneapolis woman named Renee Nicole Good in her car earlier this month.

Federal agents also shot a Venezuelan man in a separate incident last week in the city.

US President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration have justified the deployment of ICE and other federal officers to Minneapolis as part of Trump’s pledge to carry out the largest deportation operation in the country’s history.

But local residents and elected officials have condemned the Trump administration for its anti-immigration policies and said the presence of heavily armed officers on their streets is not making people safer.

US Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat who represents Minnesota, said she was working to get more information about Saturday’s shooting.

“To the Trump administration and the Republicans in Congress who have stood silent: Get ICE out of our state NOW,” she wrote on X.

The city of Minneapolis also urged residents “to remain calm and avoid the immediate area” of the incident as it worked to gather more details about what happened.

Protesters have gathered near the scene of the shooting, where footage showed clouds of tear gas in the air amid a heavy security presence.

Reporting from Washington, DC, Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro said the incident has further ignited tensions in Minneapolis, which she described as a “tinder-box”.

“It is very much a head-to-head between Trump and his federal authorities, and local and state authorities in Minnesota,” Zhou-Castro explained, noting that the fight has been brewing since mass protests broke out in Minneapolis after the police killing of George Floyd in 2020.

On Friday, thousands of people marched through the streets of Minneapolis to denounce ICE and the Trump administration’s anti-immigration crackdown. Hundreds of local businesses also shut their doors as part of a general strike.