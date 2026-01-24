BREAKINGBREAKING,
Ceasefire between Syrian army and Kurdish-led forces extended for 15 days
Published On 24 Jan 2026
A ceasefire agreement between Syria’s military and Kurdish-led forces has been extended for 15 days, the Syrian Defence Ministry announced.
The ministry said late on Saturday that the extension, which began at 11pm local time (20:00 GMT), aims to support the United States operation to transfer ISIS (ISIL) prisoners from detention facilities previously controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
