Ceasefire between Syrian army and Kurdish-led forces extended for 15 days

Click here to share on social media

A ceasefire agreement between Syria’s military and Kurdish-led forces has been extended for 15 days, the Syrian Defence Ministry announced.

The ministry said late on Saturday that the extension, which began at 11pm local time (20:00 GMT), aims to support the United States operation to transfer ISIS (ISIL) prisoners from detention facilities previously controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

More to come…