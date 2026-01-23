Former UK local politician pleads guilty to drugging, raping ex-wife

A former British town councillor has admitted to drugging and raping his ex-wife over the course of more than a decade, alongside five other men also charged with sexual offences against her.

Philip Young, 49, who served on Swindon borough council in the south of England, pleaded guilty on Friday to ​48 offences committed between 2010 and 2023 ‍against ex-wife Joanne Young, who prosecutors previously said had waived her legal right to anonymity.

Appearing at Winchester Crown Court, the former Conservative Party local politician pleaded guilty to 11 ‍counts of ⁠rape, 11 counts of administering a substance with intent to stupefy to allow sexual activity, seven counts of assault by penetration and four counts of sexual assault.

He also pleaded guilty to ‌14 counts of voyeurism, including one count which stated Young recorded his ex-wife “on no fewer than 200 occasions”, and a charge of publishing obscene articles by publishing ‌photos and images of her “on ⁠no fewer than 500 occasions”.

Five other men also appeared in the court, charged with sexual offences against Joanne Young, the Press Association news agency reported.

Norman Macksoni, 47, and Richard Wilkins, 61, both pleaded not guilty to one count of rape.

Wilkins also pleaded not guilty to one charge of assault by penetration.

Connor Sanderson Doyle, 31, pleaded not guilty to sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching.

Dean Hamilton, 47, is yet to enter a plea to one count of rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration.

Advertisement

Mohammed Hassan, 37, pleaded not guilty to sexual touching.

The five men were all granted bail and are due to stand trial on October 5, said PA.

Joanne Young, 48, was present in court with her sister and a member of witness support.

Last year, Wiltshire Police detective superintendent Geoff Smith described the case as a “complex and extensive investigation”, noting that the victim had waived her “automatic legal right to anonymity”.