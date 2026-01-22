Who got the most nods? The complete list of 2026 Oscar nominations
Director Ryan Coogler’s thriller Sinners makes history with a record 16 nominations, followed by One Battle After Another with 13.
History was made as the nominations for the 98th annual Academy Awards were revealed at an announcement ceremony in Beverly Hills, California.
It was a moment of vindication for Sinners, the vampire thriller and racial allegory from United States writer-director Ryan Coogler. Released in April 2025, Sinners was not part of the usual late-autumn lineup of Oscar hopefuls.
And yet, on Thursday, it emerged with a record-shattering 16 Academy Award nominations, the most of any film in history, surpassing the previous high-water mark of 14 nods given to films like Titanic, All About Eve and La La Land.
But close on its heels was another audience favourite and critical darling: director Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, a chase film tinged with political themes tailored to the moment.
One Battle After Another walked away with a cool 13 nominations, including in three of the four acting categories. But its breakout star Chase Infiniti, who played the hard-nosed daughter to Leonardo DiCaprio’s stoner dad, was snubbed in the Best Actress category.
But hers was not the only name absent from the tight race for top female acting trophy. The category’s 2013 winner Jennifer Lawrence was passed over for her much-lauded work in the drama Die My Love, as was Amanda Seyfried, who was a contender for the historical musical The Testament of Ann Lee.
One surprise, however, came in the form of a Best Actress nod for Kate Hudson, whose last nomination was for 2001’s musical drama Almost Famous. This time, she was recognised for her work in Song Sung Blue, another musically charged film where she plays one half of a Neil Diamond cover band.
The competition was no less fierce in the male acting categories, with notable snubs including Paul Mescal, who played William Shakespeare in the historical heartwrencher Hamnet.
The musical Wicked: For Good, the sequel to last year’s 10-time Oscar nominee, was also completely shut out this year, amid middling reviews.
But where some performances were overlooked, others were embraced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which holds the Oscars each year. And nowhere was that more apparent than with the accolades showered on Sinners.
Actors Wunmi Mosaku and Delroy Lindo, both passed over at the Golden Globes, scored acting nods alongside their Sinners costar Michael B Jordan. Check out the full list of nominees below.
Actor in a leading role
- Timothee Chalamet for Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon
- Michael B Jordan for Sinners
- Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent
Actor in a supporting role
- Benicio del Toro for One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi for Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo for Sinners
- Sean Penn for One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgard for Sentimental Value
Actress in a leading role
- Jessie Buckley for Hamnet
- Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone for Bugonia
Actress in a supporting role
- Elle Fanning for Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan for Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku for Sinners
- Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another
Animated feature film
- Arco
- From Ugo Bienvenu, Felix de Givry, Sophie Mas and Natalie Portman
- Elio
- From Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina and Mary Alice Drumm
- KPop Demon Hunters
- From Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans and Michelle LM Wong
- Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
- From Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago and Henri Magalon
- Zootopia 2
- From Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Yvett Merino
Animated short film
- Butterfly
- From Florence Miailhe and Ron Dyens
- Forevergreen
- From Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- From Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski
- Retirement Plan
- From John Kelly and Andrew Freedman
- The Three Sisters
- From Konstantin Bronzit
Casting
- Nina Gold for Hamnet
- Jennifer Venditti for Marty Supreme
- Cassandra Kulukundis for One Battle After Another
- Gabriel Domingues for The Secret Agent
- Francine Maisler for Sinners
Cinematography
- Dan Laustsen for Frankenstein
- Darius Khondji for Marty Supreme
- Michael Bauman for One Battle After Another
- Autumn Durald Arkapaw for Sinners
- Adolpho Veloso for Train Dreams
Costume design
- Deborah L Scott for Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Kate Hawley for Frankenstein
- Malgosia Turzanska for Hamnet
- Miyako Bellizzi for Marty Supreme
- Ruth E Carter for Sinners
Directing
- Chloe Zhao for Hamnet
- Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another
- Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler for Sinners
Documentary feature film
- The Alabama Solution
- From Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- From Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro and Stef Willen
- Cutting Through Rocks
- From Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni
- Mr Nobody Against Putin
- Nominees to be determined
- The Perfect Neighbor
- From Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu and Sam Bisbee
Documentary short film
- All the Empty Rooms
- From Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
- Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- From Craig Renaud and Juan Arredondo
- Children No More: ‘Were and Are Gone’
- From Hilla Medalia and Sheila Nevins
- The Devil Is Busy
- From Christalyn Hampton and Geeta Gandbhir
- Perfectly a Strangeness
- From Alison McAlpine
Film editing
- Stephen Mirrione for F1
- Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme
- Andy Jurgensen for One Battle After Another
- Olivier Bugge Coutte for Sentimental Value
- Michael P Shawver for Sinners
International feature film
- Brazil: The Secret Agent
- France: It Was Just an Accident
- Norway: Sentimental Value
- Spain: Sirat
- Tunisia: The Voice of Hind Rajab
Live action short film
- Butcher’s Stain
- From Meyer Levinson-Blount and Oron Caspi
- A Friend of Dorothy
- From Lee Knight and James Dean
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- From Julia Aks and Steve Pinder
- The Singers
- From Sam A Davis and Jack Piatt
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
- From Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata
Makeup and hairstyling
- Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey for Frankenstein
- Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu for Kokuho
- Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry for Sinners
- Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein for The Smashing Machine
- Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg for The Ugly Stepsister
Music (original score)
- Jerskin Fendrix for Bugonia
- Alexandre Desplat for Frankenstein
- Max Richter for Hamnet
- Jonny Greenwood for One Battle After Another
- Ludwig Goransson for Sinners
Music (original song)
- Dear Me
- From Diane Warren: Relentless
- Music and lyric by Diane Warren
- Golden
- From KPop Demon Hunters
- Music and Lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park
- I Lied to You
- From Sinners
- Music and Lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson
- Sweet Dreams of Joy
- From Viva Verdi!
- Music and Lyric by Nicholas Pike
- Train Dreams
- From Train Dreams
- Music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner
- Lyric by Nick Cave
Best picture
- Bugonia
- Producers: Ed Guiney & Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone and Lars Knudsen
- F1
- Producers: Chad Oman, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer
- Frankenstein
- Producers: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Scott Stuber
- Hamnet
- Producers: Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes
- Marty Supreme
- Producers: Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Anthony Katagas and Timothee Chalamet
- One Battle After Another
- Producers: Adam Somner, Sara Murphy and Paul Thomas Anderson
- The Secret Agent
- Producers: Emilie Lesclaux
- Sentimental Value
- Producers: Maria Ekerhovd and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar
- Sinners
- Producers: Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler
- Train Dreams
- Producers: Marissa McMahon, Teddy Schwarzman, Will Janowitz, Ashley Schlaifer and Michael Heimler
Production design
- Frankenstein
- Production design: Tamara Deverell
- Set decoration: Shane Vieau
- Hamnet
- Production design: Fiona Crombie
- Set decoration: Alice Felton
- Marty Supreme
- Production design: Jack Fisk
- Set decoration: Adam Willis
- One Battle After Another
- Production design: Florencia Martin
- Set decoration: Anthony Carlino
- Sinners
- Production design: Hannah Beachler
- Set decoration: Monique Champagne
Sound
- Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett for Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson for F1
- David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould for Jurassic World Rebirth
- Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K McLaughlin for The Lost Bus
- Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean for Sinners
Writing (adapted screenplay)
- Will Tracy for Bugonia
- Guillermo del Toro for Frankenstein
- Chloe Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell for Hamnet
- Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another
- Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar for Train Dreams
Writing (original screenplay)
- Robert Kaplow for Blue Moon
- Jafar Panahi for It Was Just an Accident
- With script collaboration from Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin and Mehdi Mahmoudian
- Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme
- Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler for Sinners