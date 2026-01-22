Who got the most nods? The complete list of 2026 Oscar nominations

Director Ryan Coogler’s thriller Sinners makes history with a record 16 nominations, followed by One Battle After Another with 13.

History was made as the nominations for the 98th annual Academy Awards were revealed at an announcement ceremony in Beverly Hills, California.

It was a moment of vindication for Sinners, the vampire thriller and racial allegory from United States writer-director Ryan Coogler. Released in April 2025, Sinners was not part of the usual late-autumn lineup of Oscar hopefuls.

And yet, on Thursday, it emerged with a record-shattering 16 Academy Award nominations, the most of any film in history, surpassing the previous high-water mark of 14 nods given to films like Titanic, All About Eve and La La Land.

But close on its heels was another audience favourite and critical darling: director Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, a chase film tinged with political themes tailored to the moment.

One Battle After Another walked away with a cool 13 nominations, including in three of the four acting categories. But its breakout star Chase Infiniti, who played the hard-nosed daughter to Leonardo DiCaprio’s stoner dad, was snubbed in the Best Actress category.

But hers was not the only name absent from the tight race for top female acting trophy. The category’s 2013 winner Jennifer Lawrence was passed over for her much-lauded work in the drama Die My Love, as was Amanda Seyfried, who was a contender for the historical musical The Testament of Ann Lee.

One surprise, however, came in the form of a Best Actress nod for Kate Hudson, whose last nomination was for 2001’s musical drama Almost Famous. This time, she was recognised for her work in Song Sung Blue, another musically charged film where she plays one half of a Neil Diamond cover band.

The competition was no less fierce in the male acting categories, with notable snubs including Paul Mescal, who played William Shakespeare in the historical heartwrencher Hamnet.

The musical Wicked: For Good, the sequel to last year’s 10-time Oscar nominee, was also completely shut out this year, amid middling reviews.

But where some performances were overlooked, others were embraced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which holds the Oscars each year. And nowhere was that more apparent than with the accolades showered on Sinners.

Actors Wunmi Mosaku and Delroy Lindo, both passed over at the Golden Globes, scored acting nods alongside their Sinners costar Michael B Jordan. Check out the full list of nominees below.

Actor in a leading role

Timothee Chalamet for Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan for Sinners

Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent

Actor in a supporting role

Benicio del Toro for One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi for Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo for Sinners

Sean Penn for One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgard for Sentimental Value

Actress in a leading role

Jessie Buckley for Hamnet

Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value

Emma Stone for Bugonia

Actress in a supporting role

Elle Fanning for Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan for Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku for Sinners

Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another

Animated feature film

Arco From Ugo Bienvenu, Felix de Givry, Sophie Mas and Natalie Portman

Elio From Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina and Mary Alice Drumm

KPop Demon Hunters From Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans and Michelle LM Wong

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain From Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago and Henri Magalon

Zootopia 2 From Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Yvett Merino



Animated short film

Butterfly From Florence Miailhe and Ron Dyens

Forevergreen From Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears

The Girl Who Cried Pearls From Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski

Retirement Plan From John Kelly and Andrew Freedman

The Three Sisters From Konstantin Bronzit



Casting

Nina Gold for Hamnet

Jennifer Venditti for Marty Supreme

Cassandra Kulukundis for One Battle After Another

Gabriel Domingues for The Secret Agent

Francine Maisler for Sinners

Cinematography

Dan Laustsen for Frankenstein

Darius Khondji for Marty Supreme

Michael Bauman for One Battle After Another

Autumn Durald Arkapaw for Sinners

Adolpho Veloso for Train Dreams

Costume design

Deborah L Scott for Avatar: Fire and Ash

Kate Hawley for Frankenstein

Malgosia Turzanska for Hamnet

Miyako Bellizzi for Marty Supreme

Ruth E Carter for Sinners

Directing

Chloe Zhao for Hamnet

Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler for Sinners

Documentary feature film

The Alabama Solution From Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman

Come See Me in the Good Light From Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro and Stef Willen

Cutting Through Rocks From Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni

Mr Nobody Against Putin Nominees to be determined

The Perfect Neighbor From Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu and Sam Bisbee



Documentary short film

All the Empty Rooms From Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud From Craig Renaud and Juan Arredondo

Children No More: ‘Were and Are Gone’ From Hilla Medalia and Sheila Nevins

The Devil Is Busy From Christalyn Hampton and Geeta Gandbhir

Perfectly a Strangeness From Alison McAlpine



Film editing

Stephen Mirrione for F1

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme

Andy Jurgensen for One Battle After Another

Olivier Bugge Coutte for Sentimental Value

Michael P Shawver for Sinners

International feature film

Brazil: The Secret Agent

France: It Was Just an Accident

Norway: Sentimental Value

Spain: Sirat

Tunisia: The Voice of Hind Rajab

Live action short film

Butcher’s Stain From Meyer Levinson-Blount and Oron Caspi

A Friend of Dorothy From Lee Knight and James Dean

Jane Austen’s Period Drama From Julia Aks and Steve Pinder

The Singers From Sam A Davis and Jack Piatt

Two People Exchanging Saliva From Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata



Makeup and hairstyling

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey for Frankenstein

Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu for Kokuho

Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry for Sinners

Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein for The Smashing Machine

Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg for The Ugly Stepsister

Music (original score)

Jerskin Fendrix for Bugonia

Alexandre Desplat for Frankenstein

Max Richter for Hamnet

Jonny Greenwood for One Battle After Another

Ludwig Goransson for Sinners

Music (original song)

Dear Me From Diane Warren: Relentless Music and lyric by Diane Warren

Golden From KPop Demon Hunters Music and Lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park

I Lied to You From Sinners Music and Lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson

Sweet Dreams of Joy From Viva Verdi! Music and Lyric by Nicholas Pike

Train Dreams From Train Dreams Music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner Lyric by Nick Cave



Best picture

Bugonia Producers: Ed Guiney & Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone and Lars Knudsen

F1 Producers: Chad Oman, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer

Frankenstein Producers: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Scott Stuber

Hamnet Producers: Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes

Marty Supreme Producers: Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Anthony Katagas and Timothee Chalamet

One Battle After Another Producers: Adam Somner, Sara Murphy and Paul Thomas Anderson

The Secret Agent Producers: Emilie Lesclaux

Sentimental Value Producers: Maria Ekerhovd and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar

Sinners Producers: Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler

Train Dreams Producers: Marissa McMahon, Teddy Schwarzman, Will Janowitz, Ashley Schlaifer and Michael Heimler



Production design

Frankenstein Production design: Tamara Deverell Set decoration: Shane Vieau

Hamnet Production design: Fiona Crombie Set decoration: Alice Felton

Marty Supreme Production design: Jack Fisk Set decoration: Adam Willis

One Battle After Another Production design: Florencia Martin Set decoration: Anthony Carlino

Sinners Production design: Hannah Beachler Set decoration: Monique Champagne



Sound

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett for Avatar: Fire and Ash

Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson for F1

David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould for Jurassic World Rebirth

Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K McLaughlin for The Lost Bus

Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean for Sinners

Writing (adapted screenplay)

Will Tracy for Bugonia

Guillermo del Toro for Frankenstein

Chloe Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell for Hamnet

Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another

Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar for Train Dreams

Writing (original screenplay)