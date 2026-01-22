Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,428
These are the key developments from day 1,428 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 22 Jan 2026
Here is where things stand on Thursday, January 22 :
Fighting
- A 52-year-old woman died in hospital after being injured by Russian shelling in the Dniprovskyi district of Ukraine’s Kherson region, the regional prosecutor’s office wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
- Ukraine’s Ukrinform news agency said Russian forces dropped 768 guided missiles and high-explosive aerial bombs over the past 10 days in areas of Ukraine’s Donetsk region still controlled by Ukrainian authorities, destroying almost all remaining infrastructure, according to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.
- Ukrainian energy company DTEK said on Facebook that power supply had been restored to “critical infrastructure” in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, following recent Russian attacks, but the “city’s power system is still in deep emergency mode” with daily outages now lasting for a month.
- DTEK added in a separate post on Telegram that the attacks on Kyiv’s power generation facilities had also affected parts of the Dniprovskyi and Desnyanskyi districts, where about 44,000 homes remain without power.
- The Ukrainian state’s power grid operator, Ukrenergo, said that a senior executive died while supervising repairs at a power facility damaged by a Russian strike, without providing further details.
- Ukrainian forces attacked a port in the village of Volna in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, killing three people and injuring eight, the regional emergency services task force reported, according to Russia’s TASS state news agency.
- Veniamin Kondratyev, Krasnodar regional governor, said earlier on Telegram that the attack caused four oil storage tanks to become “engulfed in flames”.
- A military court in Moscow sentenced an Uzbek man to life in prison after finding him guilty of killing top Russian general Igor Kirillov and his assistant in a Ukraine-backed bomb attack in 2024.
Regional Security
Advertisement
- Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans said in a post on X that Dutch navy ships escorted Russian vessels away from the North Sea “for the second time in a short period”. The minister said: “We know that these Russian ships can be used to spy and to map vital infrastructure at sea.”
- German prosecutors on Wednesday arrested a German-Ukrainian woman accused of spying for Russia by gathering information on drone production for Ukraine, attending political events, and through befriending former German Defence Ministry staff, according to a statement.
- The situation in NATO is difficult due to the crisis over Greenland, but Western allies must remember their common adversary is Russia, which is increasing its military presence in the Arctic, Norway’s Defence Minister Tore Sandvik told foreign correspondents in Oslo on Wednesday.
Politics and Diplomacy
- United States President Donald Trump is in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum, where he said he will meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that he believes both the Ukrainian leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin want to end the nearly four-year war in Ukraine and that a deal is now “reasonably close”.
- President Trump also told reporters in Davos that he had invited Putin to his Gaza “peace board” because he wants to see powerful people join the initiative, according to the TASS news agency.
- Putin said on Wednesday that Russia’s foreign minister was studying Trump’s invitation to join the board and would reply in due course.
- Putin, quoted by Russian news agencies at a meeting of Russia’s Security Council, said he believed the proposed “board of peace” was primarily designed to deal with a Middle East peace settlement and that Russia was prepared to provide $1bn – the amount proposed by Trump for long-term membership of the board – from Russian assets that had been frozen in the US, due to its war on Ukraine.
- Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov said on Telegram that he met with two of Trump’s top envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, in Davos.
- Witkoff and Kushner also met with Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev in Davos on Wednesday, according to TASS, with Witkoff calling the meeting “very positive”.