US begins transferring ISIL-linked detainees from Syria to Iraq

The US military said up to 7,000 people will be moved from a detention facility in Hasakah, Syria.

The United States has begun transferring detainees linked to ISIL (ISIS) from northeastern Syria to Iraq, as Syria’s army continues to take control of more territory previously held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The US military said in a statement on Wednesday that it transferred 150 detainees who were being held in a detention facility in Hasakah, Syria, to a secure location in Iraq.

The transfer comes as Syria’s government extends its control into previously Kurdish-held areas of northeastern Syria, where several camps and prisons holding ISIL fighters and their families are located.

Until recently, these facilities were guarded and administered by the SDF.

As government forces advanced, the SDF withdrew from several locations, including al-Hol camp, Syria’s largest camp for family members of ISIL fighters. The government announced a new ceasefire with the SDF late on Tuesday.

According to the US military, up to 7,000 people with alleged ISIL links could be transferred to Iraqi-controlled facilities.

“We are closely coordinating with regional partners, including the Iraqi government, and we sincerely appreciate their role in ensuring the enduring defeat of ISIS,” said US Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of US forces in the Middle East.

He added that facilitating the secure transfer of detainees is critical to preventing mass breakouts that could pose a direct threat to the US and regional security.

The announcement comes a day after the US special envoy to Syria said that its main partner against ISIL would be the Syrian government, rather than the SDF, which had held that position for years.

Iraq later stated it had approved the step after monitoring the security developments taking place in Syria and the repercussions of changes in the security situation on the ground, “particularly with regard to control over detained terrorists”.

The National Security Council “approved Iraq’s reception of terrorists of Iraqi nationality as well as other nationalities who were detained in prisons previously under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces,” said Sabah al-Numan, spokesperson for the chief commander of the armed forces.

“These detainees will be transferred to government-run correctional institutions. The first batch has already been received and includes 150 terrorist elements, Iraqis and foreigners, who were involved in shedding the blood of innocent Iraqis.”

While ISIL was largely defeated in 2017 in Iraq and in Syria two years later, sleeper cells still carry out attacks in both countries. The SDF had a major role in defeating the group.