Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,427

Here is where things stand on Wednesday, January 21 :

At least three people have been reported killed after Russian forces struck the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Fedorov announced on the Telegram messaging app. Russian strikes also destroyed several private houses and cars, and left nearly 1,500 households without electricity, the governor said.

One person was killed in earlier Russian drone and missile strikes in the Kyiv region, surrounding the capital city.

Russian air attacks have left more than one million residents of Kyiv without power and more than 4,000 apartment buildings without heating, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko told the AFP news agency that approximately 600,000 people have evacuated the Ukrainian capital since he urged residents to temporarily relocate after the Russian strikes on vital energy facilities.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba said 68 repair brigades have been deployed in Kyiv after the recent Russian attacks, and more than 1,400 emergency stations have enabled the capital’s residents to keep warm and charge electronic devices amid the power outages.

A Russian attack hit a critical infrastructure facility in central Ukraine’s Vinnytsia region, whose capital is the headquarters of Ukraine’s Air Force, Governor Natalia Zabolotna said on Telegram, adding that no one was hurt.

Another Russian attack damaged an energy infrastructure facility in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

Kiper said that a Russian drone also hit a multistorey residential building in the Black Sea port of Chornomorsk, adding that there was no information yet on casualties.

Zelenskyy has called for tougher sanctions on Moscow to curb its military production, saying that some of the weapons used in Tuesday’s deadly drone and missile attacks on Kyiv and Zaporizhia were produced this year.