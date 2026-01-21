Israel’s wanted war criminal Netanyahu joins Gaza ‘board of peace’

Netanyahu’s participation, despite an ICC warrant seeking his arrest for war crimes in Gaza, will add to concerns over the objectivity of the board.

Israel’s ‍Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ⁠has accepted an invitation from United States ​President Donald ‍Trump to join the “board of ⁠peace“.

The Israeli leader’s office announced on social media on Wednesday that Netanyahu is to join the initiative, despite the International Criminal Court (ICC) having issued a warrant for his arrest for war crimes in Gaza.

The “Board of Peace” was unveiled as part of phase two of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas to end Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Numerous world leaders have been invited to join the body, which Trump envisages would oversee “governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation” in the enclave.

However, the participation of Netanyahu will add to concerns over the objectivity of the board, which Trump will lead and control its lineup.

Netanyahu’s acceptance of a place on the board comes despite his office having earlier criticised the makeup of the executive committee, which includes Israel’s regional rival, Turkiye.

Unilateral responsibility

Netanyahu is not the only invitee wanted by the ICC for war crimes. Russian President Vladimir Putin was invited to join the board on Monday, despite being indicted over Russia’s nearly four-year war on Ukraine.

The Kremlin said it was seeking to “clarify all the nuances” of the offer with Washington, without elaborating on whether Putin was inclined to join.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a Putin ally, was also reportedly invited to join the group by Trump.

Netanyahu’s office had previously said the executive committee was not coordinated with the Israeli government and “is contrary to its policy”, without clarifying its objections.

Israel’s far-right finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, has criticised the board and called for Israel to take unilateral responsibility for Gaza’s future.

Board members include the UAE, Morocco, Vietnam, Belarus, Hungary, Kazakhstan and Argentina. Others, including the United Kingdom and the executive arm of the European Union, say they have received invitations but have not yet responded.

It was not immediately clear how many or which other leaders would receive invitations.

The executive board’s members include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and Trump’s deputy national security adviser, Robert Gabriel.

The White House also announced the members of another board, the Gaza Executive Board, which, according to the ceasefire, will be in charge of implementing the tough second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.