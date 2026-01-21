Israel’s Netanyahu to join ‘Board of Peace’

Israel’s ‍Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ⁠has accepted an invitation from United States ​President Donald ‍Trump to join the “Board of ⁠Peace”.

The Israeli leader’s office announced on social media on Wednesday that Netanyahu is to join the initiative, despite the fact that the initiative was unveiled as part of phase two of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas to end Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Numerous world leader have been invited to join the body, which Trump envisages would oversee “governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation” in the enclave.

However, Netanyahu’s participation will add to concerns over the objectivity of the board, which will be led by, and it’s line up controlled by, Trump.

More to come…