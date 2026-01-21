BREAKINGBREAKING,
Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Abe’s killer sentenced to life
Tetsuya Yamagami shot the Japanese politician dead in 2022.
Published On 21 Jan 2026
A Japanese court has sentenced the killer of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to life in prison.
Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, had admitted to fatally shooting Abe in 2022 in a crime that shocked the nation.
Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for Yamagami, calling the murder “unprecedented in our post-war history” and citing the “extremely serious consequences” it had on society.
Yamagami’s lawyers argued for a maximum punishment of 20 years imprisonment.
More to follow…