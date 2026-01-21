BREAKING,
Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Abe’s killer sentenced to life

Tetsuya Yamagami shot the Japanese politician dead in 2022.

Tetsuya Yamagami, Suspected of killing former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe, is escorted by police officers as he is taken to prosecutors, at Nara-nishi police station in Nara, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 10, 2022. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN.
Tetsuya Yamagami (centre) has admitted in court to the killing of former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe, and is facing the possibility of a lifetime prison sentence [File: Kyodo via Reuters]
Published On 21 Jan 2026

A Japanese court has sentenced the killer of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to life in prison.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, had admitted to fatally shooting Abe in 2022 in a crime that shocked the nation.

Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for Yamagami, calling the murder “unprecedented in our post-war history” and citing the “extremely serious consequences” it had on society.

Yamagami’s lawyers argued for a maximum punishment of 20 years imprisonment.

More to follow…

