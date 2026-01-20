US envoy says SDF’s role in Syria has ‘largely expired’ after ISIL

US Envoy Tom Barrack says the Syrian government is taking the SDF’s former position as the ‘anti-ISIS (ISIL)’ force; Kurds could now integrate into Syrian society.

What is happening at Syria’s ISIL prisons and why it matters

The role of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as the “primary anti-ISIS force on the ground” has “largely expired” as the Syrian government is ready to assume security responsibilities, US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack has said.

“Historically, the US military presence in northeastern Syria was justified primarily as a counter-ISIS partnership,” Barrack wrote on X.

He added that Syria’s situation has “fundamentally” transformed, with Damascus joining the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS as its 90th member in late 2025.

Syria is now “willing and positioned to take over security responsibilities” including control of ISIL (ISIS) detention facilities and camps, he said.

The envoy went on to say that as the Syrian government takes its position as the “anti-ISIS” force, it now created a “unique window” for Kurds to integrate after President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced that Kurds would be granted citizenship rights and protections for the Kurdish language.

Barrack also said the future of the Kurdish community in Syria is now at a “pathway to full integration” following a four-day ceasefire announced by the government.

Reporting from Damascus, Al Jazeera’s Ayman Oghanna says the US had “enjoyed a very long relationship with the SDF”.

“For more than a decade, they’ve equipped the SDF, they’ve trained the SDF, they’ve fought alongside the SDF, and they still have 900 troops in SDF territory,” he said.

“In the run-up to this conflict, we were speaking to Syrian Kurds who were worried that the deepening ties between Damascus and Washington may lead the US to abandon its relationship with the SDF, and that seems to be happening.”

Barrack’s statement comes after the Syrian army and the SDF accepted a ceasefire deal in the biggest win for al-Sharaa’s government since the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad in 2024.

On Monday, clashes were reported between the Syrian army and the SDF in the city of al-Shaddadi, with those accused of having ISIL links fleeing from prison.

Still, the army announced on Tuesday that a four-day ceasefire had been agreed. Both sides have expressed their commitment to the agreement.