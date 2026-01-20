News|Kim Jong Un

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un fires vice premier, publicly rebukes officials

Kim condemns ‘incompetent’ party members for delays in government projects in advance of key ruling party meeting.

This picture taken on October 6, 2025 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on October 7, 2025 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) delivering a speech at the completion ceremony for the Pyongyang General Hospital in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP) / South Korea OUT / SOUTH KOREA OUT / SOUTH KOREA OUT / ---EDITORS NOTE--- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / THIS PICTURE WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY A THIRD PARTY. AFP CAN NOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, LOCATION, DATE AND CONTENT OF THIS IMAGE --- /
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech at the completion ceremony of the Pyongyang General Hospital in Pyongyang, North Korea, in October 2025 [KCNA via KNS/AFP]
By Al Jazeera and News Agencies
Published On 20 Jan 2026

Save

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has fired a senior official tasked with economic policy and condemned “incompetent” party members, according to state media, in a rare public rebuke of officials in the secretive state.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday that Kim had dismissed Vice Premier Yang Sung-ho during the inauguration ceremony of the first stage of a modernisation project at the Ryongsong Machine Complex.

Recommended Stories

list of 3 itemsend of list

The North Korean leader fired Yang “on the spot”, KCNA said, adding that Kim considered the vice premier as “unfit to be entrusted with heavy duties”.

“Put simply, it was like hitching a cart to a goat – an accidental mistake in our cadre appointment process,” Kim was quoted in the news report as saying. “After all, it is an ox that pulls a cart, not a goat,” he added.

Yang, a former machinery industry minister promoted to vice premier in charge of the machinery sector, is also an alternate member of the party’s leadership council, according to South Korea’s state news agency Yonhap.

Yang’s replacement has not been announced.

The removal comes as North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party gears up for its Ninth Party Congress, which is expected to convene soon to set out major policy goals for the country.

During the visit to the industrial machinery complex on Monday, Kim also blasted officials whom he blamed for delays in the modernisation project.

This picture taken on January 19, 2026 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 20, 2026 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) attending the completion ceremony for the first phase of renovation and modernisation of the Ryongsong Machine Complex in South Hamgyong Province, North Korea. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP) / SOUTH KOREA OUT / ---EDITORS NOTE--- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTSTHIS PICTURE WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY A THIRD PARTY. AFP CAN NOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, LOCATION, DATE AND CONTENT OF THIS IMAGE.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the completion ceremony for the first phase of renovation and modernisation of the Ryongsong Machine Complex in South Hamgyong Province, North Korea, on Monday [KCNA via KNS/AFP]

“Owing to the irresponsible, rude and incompetent economic guidance officials, the first-stage modernisation project of the Ryongsong Machine Complex encountered difficulties,” KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

Advertisement

He also slammed party members who, for “too long”, had “been accustomed to defeatism, irresponsibility and passiveness”.

Kim warned that current economic policymakers could “hardly guide the work of readjusting the country’s industry as a whole and upgrading it technologically”.

The public admonition of officials, which Yonhap described as “rare”, appeared aimed at tightening discipline among officials in advance of the Party Congress.

Last week, Yonhap reported that North Korea had replaced its top military officials in charge of guarding Kim, amid what it called “assassination concerns”.

According to the report, the chiefs of three major North Korean units, the Guard Office of the ruling party, the Guard Department of the State Affairs Commission and the Bodyguard Command, were all replaced.

While rare, the public dismissals mirror past cases, such as Jang Song Thaek, Kim’s uncle, who was executed in 2013 after being accused of plotting to overthrow his nephew, according to Yang Moo-jin of the University of North Korean Studies.

The North Korean leader is “using public accountability as a shock tactic to warn party officials”, Yang told the AFP news agency.

Advertisement