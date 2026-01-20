Museveni’s son threatens Bobi Wine after Uganda election

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has accused candidate Bobi Wine, who has been in hiding since the weekend, of being a ‘terrorist’.

The son of Uganda’s newly re-elected President Yoweri Museveni has threatened to kill singer-turned-opposition leader Bobi Wine, who has been in hiding since last week’s election, which he is disputing the results of.

Uganda’s General Muhoozi Kainerugaba issued the threat on Tuesday just days after Museveni, 81, was declared winner of a seventh term as president in an election declared a “sham” by the opposition over claims of fraudulent votes.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Wine claimed he has “evidence” of election fraud, including videos purporting to show election commission officials filling in ballot papers in favour of Museveni.

A spokesperson from the Electoral Commission of Uganda declined to speak to Al Jazeera about this allegation.

“We have killed 22 NUP terrorists since last week,” Kainerugaba wrote on X Tuesday, referring to the opposition National Unity Platform, led by Wine, who came second in the ballot.

“I’m praying the 23rd is Kabobi,” he added, using his nickname for the opposition leader.

Last year, Kainerugaba issued online threats to behead Wine, who has now gone into hiding since the vote, accusing the security forces of raiding his home and attempting to capture him.

Uganda’s army has denied these accusations. Wine’s whereabouts have been unknown since Saturday.

“I’m giving him exactly 48 hours to surrender himself to the Police,” Kainerugaba wrote. “If he doesn’t we will treat him as an outlaw/rebel and handle him accordingly.”

In his own posts, Wine criticised Kainerugaba’s “threats to kill me” and demanded the military vacate his compound, adding: “My wife and people are not safe.”

Advertisement

In his interview with Al Jazeera, Wine said his “reason for not being home is to be able to speak to the world” and added, “if I was in my house, you would not be able to access me”.

He also hit back at being branded a “terrorist”.

“It should be known that in every dictatorship, especially here in Africa, to run against a dictator means being a ‘terrorist’, means being a traitor and everything,” said Wine.

“Young people are in prison for their association with me and the party that I lead. But I, with the secretary-general and many others, are not detained.

“This is a crackdown to intimidate, to silence and to completely subdue the forces of change; everybody that yearns for change and everybody that does not support General Museveni.”