News|Weather

More than 100 vehicle pile-up leaves US motorists stranded in snowstorm

US weather forecasters warn of extremely cold temperatures, potential for winter storms across several states.

This handout photo taken and posted by Michigan State Senator Roger Victory on his X account, shows truck and cars piled up after a crash along the I-196 highway, near Zeeland in West Michigan on January 19, 2026. Law enforcement officials said Monday they were working to clear roads after a 100-vehicle crash occurred on snow-blanketed roads in the northern state of Michigan. Michigan State Police said numerous injuries were reported in the crash, with none "believed to be fatal," after big rig trucks and vehicles collided on the I-196 corridor, causing many vehicles to run off the road in "multiple slide offs."
Trucks and cars pile up after a crash along the I-196 highway in the US state of Michigan [Michigan State Senator Roger Victory on X via AFP]
By News Agencies
Published On 20 Jan 2026

Save

More than 100 vehicles smashed into each other or slid off the interstate highway in Michigan as a snowstorm made conditions “treacherous” for road travel in the US state.

The huge pile-up on Monday prompted the Michigan State Police to close both directions of Interstate 196 highway just southwest of Grand Rapids, while officials worked to remove all the vehicles, including more than 30 trailer trucks.

Recommended Stories

list of 3 itemsend of list

Michigan State Police said there were numerous injuries from the crashes, but none were “believed to be fatal”.

Still images and videos posted on social media and published by local publications showed trucks and other vehicles piled up along a stretch of snow-covered highway.

The crash is just the latest impact from a severe winter storm moving across the country.

The US National Weather Service has issued warnings about either extremely cold temperatures or the potential for winter storms across several states, starting in northern Minnesota and stretching south and east into Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York.

Pedro Mata Jr, a motorist, told The Associated Press news agency that he could barely see the cars in front of him as the snow blew across the road, while driving 32-40 km/h (20-25 mph), before the pile-up.

He was able to stop his pick-up truck safely, but then decided to pull off the road into the median to avoid being hit from behind.

“It was a little scary just listening to everything, the bangs and booms behind you. I saw what was in front of me. I couldn’t see what was behind me, exactly,” Mata said.

Advertisement

Officials urged motorists to slow down in the “treacherous” conditions, with the winter storm continuing to dump snow on the region and temperatures expected to fall to -22 degrees Celsius (-8 degrees Fahrenheit) including wind chill.

Forecasters have also warned that freezing temperatures are possible overnight into Tuesday across much of north-central Florida and southeast Georgia.

Advertisement