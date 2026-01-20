Israel bulldozes UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem

The destruction comes as Israel clamps down on NGOs providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel has begun bulldozing buildings inside the headquarters of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem, as the far-right government clamps down heavily on humanitarian groups that provide desperately needed aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

UNRWA said in a statement on Tuesday that Israeli forces had confiscated staff devices and forced them out of their headquarters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

“This is an unprecedented attack not only against UNRWA and its premises. It constitutes a serious violation of international law and the privileges and immunities of the United Nations,” it said.

Local sources reported that an Israeli army group, accompanied by bulldozers, stormed the agency’s compound after sealing off the surrounding streets and intensifying its military presence in the area, and proceeded to demolish structures inside the compound, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Israeli lawmakers and member of the government were also present, according to UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini, who said the attack came “in the wake of other steps taken by Israeli authorities to erase the Palestine Refugee identity”.

He also warned that “what happens today to UNRWA will happen tomorrow to any other international organisation or diplomatic mission” anywhere in the world.

Israel has repeatedly attacked UNRWA for what it terms pro-Palestinian leanings and accused the body of ties to Hamas, without providing evidence, which the UN agency has vehemently denied.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the demolition was following through on a new law that banned the organisation.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a statement that he had accompanied crews to the headquarters and called it a “historic day”.

Israel has faced global condemnation after a ban on dozens of international aid organisations working to provide life-saving assistance to Palestinians in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip came into effect weeks ago.

Israel has revoked the operating licences of 37 aid groups, including Doctors Without Borders, known by its French initials MSF, and the Norwegian Refugee Council, for failing to comply with new government regulations.

The new rules require international NGOs working in Gaza and the occupied West Bank to provide detailed information on staff members, as well as their funding and operations.

Reporting from Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim said the escalation followed “months of Israeli forces cracking down on Palestinians in Gaza” and banning agencies “from offering help to Palestinians in need over there”.

She added that it comes as the one-year anniversary of a major Israeli assault on three Palestinian refugee camps approaches and after a “large-scale” operation in Hebron.

“Israeli forces have started demolishing homes and roads in what many have said is an attempt to change the symbolism of these camps and what they resemble and represent, which is the Palestinian identity and the Palestinian right to return to their homes that they were displaced from,” added Ibrahim.

Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he could take his country to the International Court of Justice if it does not repeal laws targeting UNRWA and return its seized assets and property.

In a January 8 letter to Netanyahu, Guterres said the UN cannot remain indifferent to “actions taken by Israel, which are in direct contravention of the obligations of Israel under international law. They must be reversed without delay.”

Israel’s parliament passed a law in October 2024 banning UNRWA from operating in Israel and prohibiting Israeli officials from having contact with the agency. It amended the law last month to ban electricity or water supply to UNRWA facilities.

Israeli authorities also seized UNRWA’s occupied East Jerusalem offices last month. The UN considers East Jerusalem occupied by Israel, while Israel considers all of Jerusalem part of the country.